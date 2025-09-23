Inland Empire PRISM Collective to Host Lavender Gala, Seeks Sponsors to Strengthen LGBTQ Advocacy

Inland Empire PRISM Collective, a nonprofit championing LGBTQ wellbeing across the Inland region, will host its inaugural Lavender Gala on Oct. 18 at the Sterling Natural Resource Center. The event will honor community leaders, celebrate advocacy wins, and offer sponsorship opportunities critical to sustaining its growing slate of programs.

Founded in 2018, PRISM Collective began as a volunteer-driven effort and has since grown into a staff of eight, blending full- and part-time positions. The group’s work spans policy advocacy, youth mentorship, healthcare access, and cultural programming.

“Our mission is to support LGBTQ people’s wellbeing and development in the Inland Empire,” said Erika Ruiz, community organizing director and co-founder. “We create safe spaces, offer educational programs and mentorship for youth, and conduct workshops to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ issues.”

The organization’s programming includes Trans and Non-Binary Hangouts, Queer Up Space Outside, Peer Connection and Wellness, and its new Pride Pathways initiative, which provides LGBTQ+ job seekers with employers that are explicitly LGBTQ+ friendly. PRISM also engages in voter outreach, housing advocacy, and partnerships with organizations such as Rainbow Pride Youth Alliance and TruEvolution.

Ruiz said the group’s advocacy often involves “counter-narrative building” at school board meetings in Riverside and Redlands, where anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has persisted. “Neutrality always serves the oppressor,” Ruiz said.

Funds raised at the organization’s inaugural gala will support advocacy efforts, including opposing Redlands Unified School District’s actions to strip LGBTQ students of their rights.

The Lavender Gala will honor individuals such as TruEvolution’s Founder and CEO Gabriel Maldonado and San Bernardino City Unified School District Board Member Abigail Rosales-Medina for their contributions to LGBTQ+ youth and community advancement.

“We’re honoring a good list of LGBTQ+ leaders in this region who have done a lot to support our youth,” Ruiz said. “We’re aiming to garner more sponsorships to continue our programming.”

Director of Finance Rocio Aguayo said the Gala comes at a pivotal moment.

“We’re using funds raised for our programming and to maintain our growth,” Aguayo said. “We have grown quickly the past two years and are trying to sustain where we are. Especially with how scary the political landscape is with LGBTQ+ rights and nonprofits actively losing funding right now, we want to stay here.”

Sponsorship levels for the Lavender Gala range from the $1,000 LGBTQ+ Ally tier to the $10,000 PRISM History Maker package, which includes front-row seating, program advertising, and recognition across PRISM’s platforms.

For sponsorship details or to support the Lavender Gala, visit ieprismcollective.org or contact Miguel Rivera at miguel@ieprismcollective.org.