SBCCD’s Angel Rodriguez Reappointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to Lead State’s Student Aid Efforts

In a groundbreaking move set to revolutionize education in the Inland Empire, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced pivotal appointments to the California Student Aid Commission, the principal state agency responsible for administering comprehensive financial aid programs for students in California’s public and private universities, colleges, and vocational schools.

Angel Rodriguez, a key figure from the San Bernardino Community College District (SBCCD), has been reappointed to the Commission. As Associate Vice Chancellor of Government Relations and Strategic Communications at SBCCD since 2022, Rodriguez has been instrumental in shaping educational policies and enhancing student opportunities.

His extensive experience in various roles since 2016, coupled with his education from the University of California, Riverside, where he earned a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration and Policy, positions him as a pivotal leader in the education sector. Rodriguez’s reappointment signals a continued commitment to developing and implementing effective educational strategies in the Inland Empire.

Complementing Rodriguez’s reappointment, Catalina Cifuentes of Riverside has been reappointed to the Commission and also appointed to the Scholarshare Investment Board. Cifuentes’s illustrious career in education, marked by her role as the Executive Director of College and Career Readiness at the Riverside County Office of Education, showcases her expertise in enhancing student aid and educational planning. She has a rich counseling and teaching background, having served in the Corona Norco Unified School District, and holds a Master of Arts in Educational Counseling from Azusa Pacific University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from California State University, San Bernardino.

These appointments are a significant stride forward in bolstering the educational infrastructure of the Inland Empire. With Rodriguez and Cifuentes at the helm, the California Student Aid Commission is poised to expand its reach and efficacy, ensuring that students across California have greater access to essential financial aid resources. This move marks a transformative phase in the state’s educational policy, promising a brighter future for students and educational institutions.