WVWD Celebrates Young Water Stewards and their Art

The West Valley Water District (WVWD) is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 annual poster contest themed, “Being a Water Saver Means”, a call to action for our young water conservation stewards to illustrate and educate others on how we can all do our part to save water.

Student winners were recognized at the November 14th Board of Directors Meeting and acknowledged for their award-winning art that will be featured in the 2025 WVWD calendar.

“The annual poster contest provides future water stewards throughout WVWD’s service area with the opportunity to showcase their creativity and their knowledge of the importance of saving water,” said Vice President Dan Jenkins. “On behalf of the Board, thank you to every student who took the time to participate in this year’s contest and congratulations to the featured winners.”

Over 200 hand-drawn posters were submitted by local students in the WVWD service area, that depicted what it means to be a water saver. WVWD staff voted and judged the posters on their expression of the theme, neatness, and creativity.

“The annual poster contest is an exciting opportunity to educate the community about conserving our most crucial resource: water,” said WVWD Board Director Angela Garcia. “Congratulations to all our 2024 student winners and thank you to the parents, teachers and school officials who supported these students throughout the process. The success of programs like these to engage and educate our local students starts with you.”

2024 Poster Contest Winners:

Adeline G., Sycamore Hills; Jade M., Mary B. Lewis; Athena D., Morris; Kayle A., Sycamore Hills; Annabelie L., Sycamore Hills; Noemi C., Crestmore; Khloe L., Hughbanks; Alexa P., Sycamore Hills; Frida A., Sycamore Hills; Caleb R., Sycamore Hills; Isabella K., Sycamore Hills; Lauren A., Paakuma’ K-8; Alicia N., Kucera

Students who submitted winning posters were also recognized with Certificates of Recognition from local elected officials, including, Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes, Assemblymember James Ramos, San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. and San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez.