The San Bernardino School District (SBCUSD) announced today that it is taking precautionary, interim measures related to Cesar E. Chavez Middle School following recent concerns that have come to the District’s attention.

Effective immediately, the District will begin removing or covering external signage bearing the school’s name and will pause the use of the name and logo across District-managed platforms and channels, including digital and printed materials. During this period, the school will be referred to as Middle School #318.

District officials emphasize that these actions are not a final determination, but rather a step to allow time for a thoughtful review.

“We recognize the significance that Cesar Chavez holds for many, as well as the seriousness of the concerns being raised,” said Superintendent Mauricio Arellano. “Our responsibility is to proceed with care, ensuring that we are respectful to all members of our community, particularly those who are impacted.”

Any permanent decision regarding the school’s name will require formal action by the SBCUSD Board of Education in accordance with Board Policy 7310, which outlines the process for school naming and renaming.

The District will provide additional information regarding next steps, including opportunity for community input and the timeline for Board consideration.

For updates, please visit www.sbcusd.com.