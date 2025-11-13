San Bernardino’s Páxam Páxam Welcome Center Opens as SBCUSD’s One-Stop Hub for Enrollment, Family Support

The San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) celebrated the official grand opening of the Páxam Páxam Welcome Center on October 29, a new resource hub designed to help families navigate school enrollment and connect with support services that encourage student success. The center is located next to the District’s Board of Education building and is part of the District’s ongoing commitment to remove barriers and create welcoming spaces for all families.

The Native American term Páxam Páxam means “Welcome,” and the name reflects the center’s purpose to honor community, belonging and shared partnership in education.

“Our goal is simple. When families feel welcome, students thrive,” said SBCUSD Superintendent Mauricio Arellano. “The Páxam Páxam Welcome Center brings all of our enrollment and family support services together under one roof, so every family can receive guidance, respect and care from the moment they walk in. This is about meeting people where they are and making sure they feel seen and supported.”

The center offers personalized guidance with enrollment, transfers and school placement, along with workshops, connections to mental health services and access to community resources. SBCUSD Family Engagement staff and Spanish-speaking employees are available to help families in their preferred language.

Families, students and community leaders gather outside San Bernardino City Unified School District’s new Páxam Páxam Welcome Center as a speaker addresses the crowd during the grand opening celebration.

Board of Education President Mayra Ceballos expressed pride in the center’s impact. “This center is a reflection of who we are as a District,” said President Ceballos. “We value every family who comes through our doors, and we want them to know they belong here. The Páxam Páxam Welcome Center is a promise to our community that we are listening, we are learning and we are committed to supporting our students and their families every step of the way.”

The grand opening event included student performances by the San Gorgonio High School marching band, Cajon High School choir and preschool students, a land acknowledgment and a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by elected officials, community partners, parents, District leaders and members of the SBCUSD Board of Education.

The center’s launch aligns with SBCUSD’s Vision 2030 strategic plan, which prioritizes inclusive environments, strong family engagement and community-driven support systems that uplift students from early learning through graduation. The center is a modern three-story building with wide windows and an open patio.

Located at 746 North E Street, the Páxam Páxam Welcome Center is now open to the public. Families can visit in person or call to schedule support appointments. For more information, please visit sbcusd.com.