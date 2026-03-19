Highland Residents Force Proposed Warehouse Project Near Homes Off Planning Commission Agenda

In a powerful display of unity, Highland residents forced the city council to rethink plans to approve a new warehouse near their homes. At its March 17 meeting, the Highland Planning Commission heard overwhelming public comment from residents and ultimately removed the warehouse project from its agenda.

Residents, many unaware of the project until recently, gathered after learning how close the proposed warehouses would be to their homes. They showed up in force to hold city officials accountable for a project they are not willing to accept. Residents spoke out about longstanding issues like air quality, truck traffic, lack of parks near their homes, and the lack of basic infrastructure.

“This is what community power looks like. When residents come together and speak out, we can protect our neighborhoods and push for what us residents truly need,” said Jose, a Highland resident of 30 years and community leader of San Bernardino Airport Communities. “We’re not just saying no to warehouses, we’re saying yes to safer streets, cleaner air, good jobs and a better future for our families. Our voices matter, and yesterday proved that.”

Highland residents address the Planning Commission during public comment March 17, urging city officials to reject a proposed warehouse project near their neighborhood.