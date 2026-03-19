March 21, 2026

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Highland Residents Force Proposed Warehouse Project Near Homes Off Planning Commission Agenda

1 min read
2 days ago Community News

Residents opposing a proposed warehouse near their neighborhood hold signs reading “We Need Clean Air!” and “We Need Safe Roads!” during the March 17 Highland Planning Commission meeting.

In a powerful display of unity, Highland residents forced the city council to rethink plans to approve a new warehouse near their homes. At its March 17 meeting, the Highland Planning Commission heard overwhelming public comment from residents and ultimately removed the warehouse project from its agenda.

Residents, many unaware of the project until recently, gathered after learning how close the proposed warehouses would be to their homes. They showed up in force to hold city officials accountable for a project they are not willing to accept. Residents spoke out about longstanding issues like air quality, truck traffic, lack of parks near their homes, and the lack of basic infrastructure.

“This is what community power looks like. When residents come together and speak out, we can protect our neighborhoods and push for what us residents truly need,” said Jose, a Highland resident of 30 years and community leader of San Bernardino Airport Communities. “We’re not just saying no to warehouses, we’re saying yes to safer streets, cleaner air, good jobs and a better future for our families. Our voices matter, and yesterday proved that.”

Highland residents address the Planning Commission during public comment March 17, urging city officials to reject a proposed warehouse project near their neighborhood.

Tags:
Don't forget to Like and Subscribe to our weekly SAC Health Answers series!

More Stories

2 min read

Colton Run Club’s Debut Race Held Without Finisher Medals Amid Budget Constraints

2 weeks ago Daphne Marquez
4 min read

Inland Empire Cities Fail to Meet Warehouse Regulation Deadline, Advocates Warn

3 weeks ago Christopher Salazar
4 min read

Highland, San Bernardino YMCA Near Scholarship Goals Ensuring No One Is Turned Away — Give by March 4

4 weeks ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

1 min read

SBCUSD Removes Cesar E. Chavez Middle School Name and Signage, Temporarily Renames It Middle School #318

2 days ago imhsupport
1 min read

Highland Residents Force Proposed Warehouse Project Near Homes Off Planning Commission Agenda

2 days ago Community News
5 min read

Rialto Attains Housing Element Compliance, Urging Compromise as Affordable Housing Opportunities Increase

3 days ago Christopher Salazar
4 min read

National Orange Show Fair Art Exhibit Returns, Honoring Citrus History and Inland Artists

3 days ago Manny Sandoval