SBPD’s Chief Goodman Criticizes ACLU & Highlights Prop 36 to Restore Safety in San Bernardino

During the October 15th Coffee with a Cop event, San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman did not hold back in his criticism of The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Proposition 47, highlighting their impact on public safety and the city’s reputation. Chief Goodman expressed frustration over a recent lawsuit involving the ACLU, which resulted in a temporary halt to the city’s ability to conduct homeless encampment cleanups.

The lawsuit, filed by the ACLU, was recently dismissed by U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter after an agreement was reached between the two parties. The agreement led to updated city policies on how homeless encampment cleanups are conducted. With the dismissal of the case, an injunction that had previously prohibited the City of San Bernardino from conducting these cleanups was lifted, allowing the city to move forward with addressing the homeless situation in its parks.

“This lawsuit wasn’t about the plaintiffs, it was about money,” Goodman said, referring to the legal battle that had delayed critical city actions. “Once we clear the parks, they will not be coming back. It will no longer be acceptable to camp in a park or on a sidewalk.”

The dismissal was announced at a press conference on October 2 at San Bernardino City Hall, where Mayor Helen Tran addressed the gathering of media, local officials, and community members. “This is the number one concern we hear from our residents,” said Mayor Tran, who was joined by members of the San Bernardino City Council. “The lifting of the injunction gives us options for addressing unhoused individuals and their property compassionately as we clean up our parks.”

Judge Hatter’s injunction, issued in January, had prevented the city from conducting encampment cleanups, leading to a significant increase in tents at city parks. With few individuals willing to accept alternative housing solutions, the parks saw a decline in usage by residents, while conditions deteriorated. Goodman emphasized the importance of now being able to move forward with cleanups and enforcement, signaling a step toward reclaiming public spaces for the community.

Goodman also addressed the need for broader public safety reform, specifically discussing Proposition 36, which seeks to repeal key elements of Proposition 47. On November 4, 2014, California voters passed Proposition 47, a law that reduced most drug possession offenses and thefts of property valued under $950 from felonies to misdemeanors. While Chief Goodman did not advise residents on how to vote, he highlighted the significant impact Prop 47 has had on crime rates, including a reported 30 percent increase in rapes.

Additionally, reports from the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) indicate that since Prop 47, certain property crimes such as auto thefts and commercial burglaries have increased, and the clearance rate for property crimes—meaning the percentage of cases leading to arrests—has dropped significantly

Lieutenant Nick Oldendorf joined Goodman in discussing the city’s public perception issues, particularly how negative stereotypes have overshadowed recent progress. “When people come to spaces like Studio D and say, ‘I don’t feel like I’m in San Bernardino,’ that’s exactly the problem,” Oldendorf said. “There’s a dollar cost to reputation, and our city has suffered for decades. But while some of it was earned, not all of it was deserved.”

Both Goodman and Oldendorf emphasized the importance of improving public safety to retain tax revenue in San Bernardino. They explained that residents often leave the city to shop or dine elsewhere due to concerns about safety, which diverts tax dollars to neighboring communities. “As long as people don’t feel safe here, we won’t have the revenues to hire more officers or improve infrastructure,” Goodman added, stressing the connection between safety, public perception, and city growth.