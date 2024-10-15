Rialto Resident Challenges Councilmember Trujillo’s Campaign Ethics, Raising Concerns Over Misleading Messaging and Unethical Tactics in Mayoral Race

At a recent Rialto City Council meeting, resident Mrs. Parker raised serious concerns over the ethics of Councilmember Rafael Trujillo’s mayoral campaign, accusing him of misleading the public and violating fair campaign practices. During public comment, Parker addressed both the council and Trujillo directly, stating that the conduct of his campaign has “vexed my heart,” citing California’s Code of Fair Campaign Practices and calling for honesty and decency in politics.

Parker’s critique focused on two key issues: unauthorized campaign posters being repeatedly placed in a senior resident’s yard and Trujillo’s use of the slogan “Our Mayor” on his materials. She detailed an incident in which a senior citizen, who is a Jehovah’s Witness and does not participate in political activities, had removed a campaign poster from her yard multiple times, only for it to be re-erected without her permission. “This is a form of bullying, and your campaign bullied her. She is a senior citizen,” Parker emphasized, calling on Trujillo to take responsibility for the actions of his campaign volunteers.

Mrs. Parker also took issue with Trujillo’s campaign messaging, specifically the phrase “Our Mayor,” which she deemed misleading. “You are not our mayor; you are a candidate running for mayor. That is dishonest, unethical, and unfair to the people of Rialto,” she stated. Parker warned that such wording could confuse and mislead uninformed voters into believing Trujillo is the incumbent mayor, further violating principles of honest campaigning.

Councilmember Rafael Trujillo responded to the criticism, releasing a statement addressing the concerns surrounding his campaign materials. He defended his use of the phrase “Our Mayor,” explaining that it reflects his dedication to becoming a leader for the people of Rialto. “The phrase ‘Our Mayor’ was chosen to reflect my deep commitment to representing the people of our city as their future mayor,” Trujillo said. “It’s a statement of my vision and dedication to becoming a leader for everyone, someone the community can consider their own.”

Trujillo further acknowledged that campaign messages can sometimes be interpreted in different ways but maintained that his intention was clear. “My goal is to demonstrate my readiness and desire to serve,” he stated. “I respect everyone’s right to express their opinions, as that’s a cornerstone of our democracy, and I remain focused on engaging with the community to share my vision for the future.”

Trujillo’s campaign has faced increasing scrutiny as the election approaches, with Parker’s public comments echoing concerns among some Rialto residents over the integrity of political messaging. The California Code of Fair Campaign Practices, which Parker referenced during her remarks, outlines principles of honesty, decency, and fairness that candidates are encouraged to uphold.

As the mayoral race in Rialto heats up, these ethical concerns will likely continue to play a significant role in the minds of voters. Currently, Mayor Deborah Robertson holds the office and is seeking re-election, while both Councilmember Rafael Trujillo, Councilmember Joe Baca Sr., and Che Rose Wright are also campaigning for the position. With multiple candidates vying for the role, the ongoing debate over campaign ethics is likely to remain a focal point for voters as they make their decisions at the polls now through November 5th, 2024.