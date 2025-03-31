San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) commemorated 55 years of its iconic Liberal Arts Building on March 26 with a celebration that honored the past, embraced the future, and centered the building’s lasting role as a symbol of learning, community, and equity.

Built in 1970, the Liberal Arts Building has served as an academic anchor on campus for more than half a century. It will be demolished in August 2025 to make way for a new facility, with classes continuing in the existing structure through the end of the Spring 2025 semester.

The ceremony featured a first-of-its-kind virtual reality experience developed by SBVC’s Marketing Department. Attendees had the opportunity to don headsets and walk through a digital recreation of the building, including its open courtyard and the Dreamers Resource Center (DRC), located just inside.

“This is more than just a building,” said SBVC President Dr. Gilbert Contreras, who opened the ceremony with a land acknowledgment. “San Bernardino Valley College acknowledges that the land in which our facilities are sited is the ancestral territory of the Serrano people. Our histories and stories are intertwined in this space, and by sharing them in culturally appropriate ways, SBVC commits to honor, celebrate, and provide awareness to our Indigenous neighbors and partners.”

Reflecting on the building’s distinct character, Contreras added, “You really feel a sense of the 1970s with the courtyard and in areas where the offices are located. It’s so important to understand the psychology of space — how space creates community, how space can advance learning, and how space can help advance what we stand for at SBVC.”

An attendee writes a farewell message on the wall of San Bernardino Valley College’s historic Liberal Arts Building, commemorating its 55-year legacy before its planned demolition in August 2025.

The Dreamers Resource Center, which opened in April 2014, has played a transformative role on campus, providing undocumented students with academic advising, mental health support, and guidance on California Dream Act and DACA policies. It stands as a testament to SBVC’s commitment to equity and inclusion — and was one of the first of its kind in the state to have a dedicated counselor for AB 540 students.

“This center and the L.A. building has very much been the home for all undocumented students. It’s a space that has become a hope, an opportunity — a place where students have found not just resources, but community, empowerment, and resilience,” said Evelyn Ruiz, DRC counselor.

Ruiz highlighted the DRC’s evolution over the last decade, including the addition of a second counselor. “We have created a safe space, a sanctuary where undocumented students are not only supported academically, but emotionally and mentally, ensuring that they feel a true sense of belonging,” she said. “The new space that we have in the DRC stands as a testament to the strength of our undocumented students and to the continued commitment of SBVC to foster a diverse and inclusive environment.”

Dozens of former professors and alumni, including some who studied or taught in the building during the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s, returned to share stories of its impact. Some recalled how it shaped generations of students; others laughed about the building’s infamous temperature fluctuations and its often-finicky elevator — quirks that became part of its identity.

Attendees were also invited to take a marker and leave farewell messages on the walls — a symbolic gesture that turned the aging halls into a living time capsule of memory and pride.

Many speakers noted the significance of the butterfly mural just outside the Dreamers Resource Center, a visual symbol of transformation and resilience. Angel Rodriguez, Associate Vice Chancellor of Government Relations and Strategic Communications, said there is a possibility that the mural may be preserved in some form, though plans are not yet finalized.

As the campus prepares to enter its centennial year, the farewell to the Liberal Arts Building is more than just the end of an era — it’s a celebration of the progress made within its walls and the people it empowered.