April 2, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Motorcyclist Killed in Early Morning Crash on Reche Canyon Road in Colton

1 day ago Community News

Photo by Citizens for a Better Reche Canyon

On March 31, 2025 at approximately 05:45 AM, Colton Police Department Communications Center received reports of a traffic collision in the 1300 block of S. Reche Canyon Road.

Colton Police Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and discovered a collision involving a motorcycle and a sedan. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the sedan was transported to Loma Linda Regional Medical Center (LLUMC), with minor injuries.

The Colton Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded and assumed the investigation. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

Anyone that witnessed or has information regarding the collision is encouraged to contact Officer Alyssa Jacobson at (909) 370-5000 or via email at ajacobson@coltonca.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-crime or visit http://www.wetip.com.

Tags:

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record