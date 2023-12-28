SBVC Elevates Esports Scene with Innovative Wolverine Fight Fest and Unique Stipend Opportunity with IECN

On December 15th, San Bernardino Valley College’s Film, TV, and Media Department (FTVM) made waves in esports with its second Wolverine Fight Fest. This event, held in the state-of-the-art Institute of Media Arts Podcasting Studio, showcased nearly 20 student gamers vying for glory in the fierce battles of Mortal Kombat I.

Isaiah Serano winning in the fourth round of the esports competition.

With a registration fee of $12, the competition was a display of skill and a testament to the community spirit of SBVC. The proceeds were funneled back to the students, with the first-place victor, Jerome Bragg, pocketing nearly $150. In a display of fairness and encouragement, the second-place gamer received their entry fee back, ensuring that every participant felt valued.

Professor Kevin Lyons, a key figure in the FTVM department, highlighted the technological prowess behind the event. “Today, we’re also utilizing our control room. This is where they switch between our sources. We’ve got four camera angles, and we have six live mics – 2 for the commentators, 2 for the gamers, and it’s really cool,” he said. Professor Lyons emphasized the department’s diverse offerings, urging current and prospective students to explore beyond gaming and podcasting with film, television, and screenwriting courses.

The event was live-streamed on Twitch, attracting dozens of remote viewers who engaged with the live student and staff commentators, adding a layer of interactivity and community engagement to the experience. This forward-thinking approach to gaming and broadcasting signals a new era for esports in the area, catering to a niche yet rapidly growing global interest.



A student operating the switcher in the control room – providing Twitch viewers a live back-and-forth glimpse between the podcasting studio and the commentators.

Furthermore, in a move to marry practical experience with academic learning, the FTVM department, in collaboration with Inland Empire Community News (IECN), announced a lucrative opportunity. During the Spring 2024 semester, students enrolled in FTVM 098 Work Experience, alongside either FTVM 133 Broadcast News or English 122/123 Journalism Production, can intern with IECN.

This unique partnership offers a $1,000 stipend to participating students, funded by Cal State San Bernardino’s Pathways to Success program, for creating and publishing news content on community issues, arts, and entertainment.

FTVM Department Chair Lucas Cuny encourages current and prospective students to seize this chance.

With plans already underway for another esports competition in the Spring 2024 semester, SBVC is poised to become a hub for technological innovation and educational advancement in digital entertainment and media.

For more information or to express interest in the stipend opportunity, students can contact Lucas Cuny at lcuny@valleycollege.edu.