Ring in 2024 with Two Spectacularly Low-Cost New Year’s Eve Experiences in Redlands

The Inland Empire is set to welcome 2023 with two grand New Year’s Eve events in Redlands. These events promise a blend of family fun, community spirit, and unique festivities.

The NYE Orange Drop: A Revival of Tradition

Date & Time: December 31, 6PM – 9PM

Location: Citrus Ave., between 6th and 8th streets

The Redlands Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 130th Anniversary by reviving the much-loved Annual New Year’s Eve Orange Drop. Yamaava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel proudly presents this reimagined event, marking a new chapter in the city’s festive traditions.

An Orange Spectacle

This year’s highlight is the gigantic orange, poised to be dropped from a crane at 9PM. Doubling in size from previous years, this iconic drop symbolizes the city’s zest and vitality.

Family-Friendly Festivities

Starting at 6PM, the celebration includes a kids’ activity zone, live music, confetti cannons, and a range of food and dessert vendors. The Chamber has designed the event to cater to all, concluding earlier than midnight to accommodate family routines.

VIP Experience

The VIP section, hosted by The Overland, will feature the winning cocktail from the inaugural Redlands Chamber Cocktail Competition. Limited VIP tickets are available at $150 for two people, offering an exclusive view of the event. Contact the Chamber office at 909-793-2546 for reservations.

A Community Effort

Thanks to sponsors like Wingstop, Burgeson’s HVAC, and Redlands Community Hospital, the NYE Orange Drop stands as a testament to community collaboration. The Chamber extends its gratitude to all sponsors for their support.

Photo by Dave Card – At last year’s Beach Ball Drop attendees writing down their 2023 wishes on a giant piece of construction paper.

Ultimate Family NYE: Beach Ball Drop

Date & Time: December 31, 3PM – 5PM

Location: Ed Hales Park – 5th St & N 5th St, Redlands

Before the Orange Drop, the Redlands Visitor Center hosts ‘The Ultimate Family NYE Event,’ perfect for those eager to celebrate early.

Aligning with midnight in London, 200 beach balls will descend at 4 PM, creating a festive atmosphere as families keep them afloat. The event also features a Wishing Wall, where attendees can inscribe their hopes for the new year.

Fun and Games Galore

Sponsored by local businesses, the event includes a selfie photo booth, party favors, and various games. If it rains, Board Game Paradise will host indoor activities. Food vendors will offer budget-friendly options, with proceeds supporting the Redlands Visitor Center Family Programs.

These two distinct events in Redlands showcase the city’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for its residents. Whether it’s the grandeur of the Orange Drop or the family-centered beach ball event, Redlands is set to ring in the New Year with style and community spirit.