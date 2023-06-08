San Bernardino Valley College’s (SBVC) Department of Film, TV, and Media (FTVM) is thrilled to announce the availability of two new dynamic courses for the Fall 2023 semester: Sports Broadcasting (FTVM 134) and News Broadcasting (FTVM 133). These courses offer students an unparalleled opportunity to gain hands-on experience in broadcasting and media production.

In Sports Broadcasting, students will write, produce, shoot, and edit broadcasts to air on television via San Bernardino Community College District’s media organization, KVCR.

Students will interview local athletes, write and produce feature material for broadcast, and highlight the contributions of minorities and women in sports. In addition, as a unique collaboration, the program has partnered with the Orange Show Speedway, providing students with the unique opportunity to shoot short and long-form video content of the races and interview racecar drivers for social media and TV broadcasts.

Film Students Monet Sprague (left), Mariana Lapizco (center), and Alumni Daniel Saldana (right) prepping to shoot races for their Sports Broadcasting class.

Lucas Cuny, Chair of FTVM, said, “These courses provide an exceptional opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience using state-of-the-art camera equipment like the Arri Amira. As a result, our department is fully equipping students with the skills to thrive in the industry. With access to cutting-edge technologies, including 6K camera systems, multiple track field audio, professional software like Pro-Tools and DaVinci Resolve, and a state-of-the-art Television and Radio Studio via KVCR, our students receive unparalleled training and exposure.”

In News Broadcasting, students will learn the art of reporting, writing, and producing video stories for various formats, ranging from 30-second social media pieces to four-minute BBC-style spots.

Students will apply reporting techniques to the audio-visual medium, effectively telling news, feature, and investigative stories. Throughout the course, students will explore ethical issues relevant to video journalism, master the art of interviewing for video, shoot sequences, and develop skills for writing in the short news format. The combined efforts of the students will also culminate in a weekly news show to broadcast on KVCR.

SBVC’s FTVM Department offers a wide array of academic paths, including multiple 2-year degrees with transfer options and professional development certificates focused on specific areas of film and broadcast, such as production, post-production, and audio.

Students can use career development services through the Institute of Media Arts, including portfolio development, resume writing, networking skills, and local and regional internship opportunities.

Graduates from the department have recently secured admission at esteemed four-year film and media institutions such as UCLA, UC Berkeley, USC, CSUN, Cal State Long Beach, and Cal State Los Angeles.

Enrollment for the Fall 2023 semester is now open, and prospective students are encouraged to seize this incredible opportunity to join the vibrant and innovative community of San Bernardino Valley College’s Department of Film, TV, and Media. For more information about the Sports Broadcasting (FTVM 134) and News Broadcasting (FTVM 133) courses and to enroll for the Fall 2023, visit SBVC’s website at valleycollege.edu.