Blink Fitness, located at 1205-1209 W Foothill Blvd, is gearing up for an exciting fitness event, “Workout with Pride,” on Saturday, June 10th, from 10 AM to 11 AM. The event, open to members and non-members, aims to promote inclusivity and support the LGBTQ+ community. For each person attending the event, Blink Fitness will donate one dollar to The OUT Foundation, a non-profit organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion in fitness and health.

Led by a certified personal trainer, the Workout with Pride event promises participants a high-energy, fun-filled workout session. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in workout clothes, be prepared to sweat, and have a great time. The session will include exercises designed to elevate the heart rate and cater to various fitness levels. Each trainer will lead a different routine, ensuring a diverse and engaging experience.

In addition to the Workout with Pride event, Blink Fitness has also announced a special promotion for teachers. Educators can activate a three-month gym membership at Blink Fitness for free by June 30th, 2023. This offer is an appreciation gesture for teachers’ hard work and dedication. To take advantage of this opportunity, teachers must visit the Rialto location and redeem their free membership, which will commence on the day of activation.

Blink Fitness is known for its commitment to creating an inclusive and positive environment for all individuals. The gym prides itself on the philosophy of “mood over muscle,” emphasizing the importance of fostering a welcoming atmosphere rather than focusing solely on physical appearance. Members can enjoy various equipment, including free weights, weight machines, treadmills, and ellipticals, tailored to different fitness preferences.

Furthermore, Blink Fitness offers in-person and online classes to cater to various needs and preferences. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the gym successfully transitioned to virtual classes and continues to provide this convenient option. However, Blink Fitness also dramatically values its in-gym personal training, distinguishing itself by ensuring all trainers are certified and providing reasonably priced packages. They aim to dispel the misconception that personal training is unaffordable and make it accessible to everyone.

Blink Fitness, owned by Equinox, has established a strong presence across multiple states, with ten locations in California and additional gyms in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Virginia, Florida, and Philadelphia. The gym’s commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community extends beyond events like Workout with Pride. Blink Fitness recently changed its Premiere Plan, now called the Green Plan. For each new membership purchased under this plan, $10 will again be donated to The Out Foundation, further contributing to their mission of inclusivity and support.

“It’s the gym for Every Body,” said a representative from Blink Fitness. The Workout with Pride event embodies this sentiment, welcoming members and non-members to participate and enjoy a fun-filled workout session with a personal trainer.