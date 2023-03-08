SBVC’s Wolverine Con creates space for filmmakers across the IE, with one student traveling 1,800 miles to attend

The 12th annual Wolverine Con and International Student Film Festival was held February 28th to March 4th at San Bernardino Valley College.

This year’s theme was “Classic Hollywood,” a celebration and critique of Hollywood from the 1930s, 40s, and 50s.

The five-day event was filled with various activities, including panels, free live concerts, and EXPO and numerous food trucks. One of the most notable aspects of the festival was the screening of over 90 short films from college and high school students from around the world.

The festival had some big names in the film industry as panelists. Writer and producer Alan Gansberg led a panel on “The Studio System of the Past Versus Now,” while Alonso Llosa, Catherine Benamou, and Roberto Oregel discussed “Orson Welles: Genius or an Egomanic Self Sabot.” The panels were insightful and provided valuable information for aspiring filmmakers and industry professionals alike.

One of the festival’s highlights was the free live concert with a taco truck, which added a fun and relaxed atmosphere. The attendees enjoyed the music and food while mingling and networking with other filmmakers.

One of the most significant moments of the festival was the premiere of the Film, TV, and Media Department’s first-ever nearly 50-minute feature film, “Lynwood High.” The film has plans for distribution on KVCR-Channel 24 and online. The film’s premiere was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the department’s students and faculty.

Another notable moment came from Autumn Lindsey, a filmmaker who traveled 1,800 miles from Oxford, Mississippi, to premiere her film, “Ode to Pomegranates.”

The film won the award for Best Experimental or Digital Story at the Wolverine Con Awards Dinner.

Lindsey was ecstatic and said, “This is only my second film festival, and I came all the way from Mississippi. It was my first time ever getting on an airplane and my first time ever coming to California, and this has been an incredible experience; so thank you guys for having me here.”

Mariana Lapizco, a former business major, took a leap of faith last school year to follow her passion for film and joined the program at SBVC. Her film, “Blood Ties,” took home the awards for Best Directing and Grand Jury.

In this film, Lapizco and her production team Phase 3 Films blended a mix of ethnicities and languages, and even secured a hangar with airplanes from Riverside Municipal Airport, which tremendously added to the visual element of the thrilling and action-packed short-film.

While accepting her award, Lapizco said, “Every day I wake up, I wake up really happy and ready to go because I’m doing what I am passionate about. I’m really thankful for my team; this would have not been possible without all of you. I want to thank all of you for staying up 72 hours straight to help me make this film. I am really grateful that I took a leap of faith and changed my major to Film, TV, and Media here at San Bernardino Valley College.”

Overall, the festival was a huge success, and the submissions for the 2024 Wolverine Con and SBVC International Student Film Festival are already underway at: filmfreeway.com/SBVC_FilmFest.

The festival provides a platform for aspiring filmmakers to showcase their talent and for industry professionals to share their knowledge and expertise. With its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class panelists, the festival has become a must-attend event for filmmakers and film enthusiasts in the Inland Empire and beyond.