City of Rialto celebrates women and their stories at 17th Annual Women’s History Month Event

The City of Rialto’s 17th Annual Women’s History Month The State of Women Event was held on March 4th, at California State University San Bernardino’s Santos Manuel Student Union.

The event was a celebration of women and their stories, and the importance of sharing these stories.

The event’s theme was “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” The forum brought together speakers and experts to discuss topics such as health, employment, education, finance, and family, and how they relate to women in the community today.

Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson and San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran proving that local municipalities cna support one another for the betterment of the region.

The forum was tied directly to the Healthy Rialto Initiative, which aims to enrich the quality of life through recreation, and healthy eating, enhance self-esteem, develop character, and encourage personal growth through volunteering and servicing the community.

The keynote speaker for the event was Darsha Philips, a news correspondent for NBC 4.

One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of the Jewel Award, which recognizes exceptional accomplishments and contributions in the community, city, or region. The 2023 Jewel Award was presented to Diana Z. Rodriguez, the San Bernardino Valley College Chancellor. Rodriguez expressed her gratitude for the honor, stating, “I am honored and humbled to receive the 2023 Jewel Award from the City of Rialto. Thank you, Mayor Deborah Robertson!”

Fontana Mayor Aquanetta Warren joked that the crowd may be asking themselves what she was doing there, but assured everyone that the Inland region operates differently and supports one another. She spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of stories and the power of smiles.

“We’re living in the age where we need stories,” Warren said. “Think of all the people who are no longer here now. Aren’t you glad you heard their stories?” Warren also led a chant in honor of her brother-in-law who had passed, encouraging attendees to join her in chanting, “I’m still here, I’m still standing.”

The event was attended by notable figures from the City of Rialto and surrounding areas, including Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson, Rialto Councilmembers Joe Baca and Rafael Trujillo, Rialto City Clerk Barbara McGee, and San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran and Councilwoman Kimberly Calvin, among others.

The event was a success, with attendees leaving feeling inspired and empowered to use their voices to make a difference in their communities.