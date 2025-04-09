Second Dunkin’ to Open in Colton This April, Featuring Sleek Next Gen Design and 25% Energy Savings

Dunkin’ is doubling down in Colton. The national coffee and donut chain announced it will open a second location in the city this month—this time showcasing its cutting-edge “Next Generation” store design that promises faster service, upgraded technology, and a more energy-efficient experience.

Located at 811 W Valley Blvd., the new 1,750-square-foot restaurant is set to debut in April 2025 and will employ approximately 30 crew members. With a sleek, modern aesthetic and updated service model, the store is expected to meet the growing demand from residents and commuters alike.

This second location joins the city’s existing Dunkin’ and reflects a broader statewide expansion by franchisee network Batter Boys Inc., which now owns and operates seven Dunkin’ restaurants across California.

The new store will feature Dunkin’s signature cold beverages served through a high-efficiency tap system—offering iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew—as well as handcrafted espresso drinks made to order using upgraded machines.

Other key elements of the new location include a mobile pickup area for Dunkin’ Rewards members, a digital order status board for faster tracking, and a front-facing bakery case that puts fresh donuts on full display.

The restaurant has also been designed as a DD Green Achievement location, meaning it will use 25% less energy compared to standard Dunkin’ stores.

An official grand opening date has not yet been announced, but store representatives say more information will be released in the coming weeks.