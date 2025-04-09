April 9, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Second Dunkin’ to Open in Colton This April, Featuring Sleek Next Gen Design and 25% Energy Savings

1 min read
5 hours ago Manny Sandoval

The new Colton Dunkin’ is located at 811 W Valley Blvd., across the street from Colton High School.

Dunkin’ is doubling down in Colton. The national coffee and donut chain announced it will open a second location in the city this month—this time showcasing its cutting-edge “Next Generation” store design that promises faster service, upgraded technology, and a more energy-efficient experience.

Located at 811 W Valley Blvd., the new 1,750-square-foot restaurant is set to debut in April 2025 and will employ approximately 30 crew members. With a sleek, modern aesthetic and updated service model, the store is expected to meet the growing demand from residents and commuters alike.

This second location joins the city’s existing Dunkin’ and reflects a broader statewide expansion by franchisee network Batter Boys Inc., which now owns and operates seven Dunkin’ restaurants across California.

The new store will feature Dunkin’s signature cold beverages served through a high-efficiency tap system—offering iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew—as well as handcrafted espresso drinks made to order using upgraded machines.

Other key elements of the new location include a mobile pickup area for Dunkin’ Rewards members, a digital order status board for faster tracking, and a front-facing bakery case that puts fresh donuts on full display.

The restaurant has also been designed as a DD Green Achievement location, meaning it will use 25% less energy compared to standard Dunkin’ stores.

An official grand opening date has not yet been announced, but store representatives say more information will be released in the coming weeks.

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

San Bernardino County Allocates Nearly $1 Million in Funding to Combat Homelessness

4 hours ago Community News
4 min read

Riverside County Honors Children Lost to Abuse in Flag-Raising Ceremony, Urges Action Amid 62,000 Hotline Calls a Year

4 hours ago Community News
2 min read

Seven San Bernardino County Fathers Graduate from Fatherhood FIRE Program, Gaining Skills in Parenting, Financial Literacy, and Stability

5 hours ago Community News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

1 min read

San Bernardino County Allocates Nearly $1 Million in Funding to Combat Homelessness

4 hours ago Community News
4 min read

Riverside County Honors Children Lost to Abuse in Flag-Raising Ceremony, Urges Action Amid 62,000 Hotline Calls a Year

4 hours ago Community News
2 min read

Seven San Bernardino County Fathers Graduate from Fatherhood FIRE Program, Gaining Skills in Parenting, Financial Literacy, and Stability

5 hours ago Community News
3 min read

Rialto Students Win 18 Awards at Regional Science Fair; Kolb Middle School’s Tovah Caffee Advances to State and National Competitions

5 hours ago Community News