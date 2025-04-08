10-Year-Old Whiz Kid to Make History as Crafton Hills College’s Youngest Graduate

A 10-year-old girl from San Bernardino, Calif., is set to make Crafton Hills College history this May when she becomes the youngest Roadrunner ever to graduate from the Yucaipa-based community college.

Alisa Perales, who will have just turned 11 at the time of the ceremony, will cross the stage with not one but two associate degrees—one in multiple sciences and another in mathematics—joining hundreds of Roadrunners who will become Crafton alumni. Her final GPA will be “close” to a 4.0.

Remarkably, Alisa could have earned two additional degrees in computer science and physics had she stayed one more semester.

“When I first started at Crafton (at the age of 8), I was a little bit nervous…because this was my first time going to a public school,” said Alisa, “but then I met some really nice people, and that was super helpful.”

Alisa’s love for learning began early. By her first birthday, she had already moved beyond basic ABCs and 123s. Guided by her father, Rafael Perales, she has been focused on expanding her knowledge ever since.

With her father leading the way, Alisa never stopped absorbing information, constantly working to improve her skills.

“I credit my dad for pushing me to do well in school and try my best to work hard,” she said.

“She has been a little different her whole life, but I have always taught her that there’s nothing out there that you’re not capable of understanding,” Rafael added.

Alisa began attending Crafton in spring of 2023. Before becoming a Roadrunner, she considered applying to California State University, San Bernardino, but a counselor encouraged her to explore community college first due to her homeschooling background.

Crafton offered the support she needed to thrive, and she quickly found her place.

Alisa’s father became an honorary Roadrunner, accompanying her early semesters and patiently waiting outside her classes. Eventually, she began attending classes independently and flourishing on her own.

“Before she started at Crafton, I explained that she was going to be around many older kids, and she didn’t seem intimidated by that. She seemed to fit right in,” said Rafael. “So, I just followed my daughter’s lead. I did not make her adhere to a rigorous schedule I had set out for her. I responded to what she was interested in and helped feed that interest and fueled that fire, and her interest in school remained strong.”

At age 8, Alisa took a political science course and used what she learned to file a lawsuit in federal court against both the state and federal governments. Her case challenged the constitutionality of the 26th Amendment and Article II, Section 2 of the California Constitution, arguing that if she had achieved the same education as 18-year-olds, she should also be allowed to vote.

Although the case was unsuccessful, and she was unable to afford an appeal to the 9th Circuit, Alisa hopes another young prodigy will one day pick up the cause.

Alisa has big plans after college. She hopes to work in the artificial intelligence tech industry, either by joining an established company or building a startup with her dad.

No matter what Alisa’s future holds, it promises to be bright.

“Crafton wants everyone to succeed, but you have to work hard to get what you want,” Alisa said. “Do not ever have any doubts over what you want to do in life. Just go out there and give it a shot.”