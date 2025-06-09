Senator Cervantes Selects Power Speaks Louder as 31st Senate District Nonprofit of the Year

Senator Sabrina Cervantes chose Power Speaks Louder (PSL) as the 2025 California Nonprofit of the Year for the 31st Senate District with honors being bestowed in late May at the State Capitol.

“The work that Power Speaks Louder does for the community and constituents in the 31st Senate District is exceptional, effective, and inspiring,” explained Senator Cervantes. “Naming PSL as Nonprofit of the Year was a clear choice as their multidimensional approach to the services they provide is unique and that much more impactful.”

Founded in 2016, PSL pairs social-emotional development with need-specific resources. Ongoing programs that PSL offers include a twice-a-month free Food Drive-Thru in Moreno Valley, Street Outreach Prep and Distribution via bus that travels throughout Moreno Valley and Riverside County, and the PSL Evolve Walk/Run Club, which has free walk/run events twice a month.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by Senator Sabrina Cervantes,” said Visionary Founder/CEO of Power Speaks Louder, B. Hunter. “Our multidimensional work is rooted in compassion, connection, and the belief that empowering words paired with intentional action can change the lives of those who are underserved. This recognition highlights our commitment to immediate support and long-term resilience, while amplifying awareness of our mission to uplift more people in the communities we serve.”

This is the 10th year of the California Nonprofit of the Year initiative, a statewide effort in partnership with the state Senate and Assembly Select Committees on the Nonprofit Sector. The initiative honors the critical role nonprofit organizations play in California. Each year, state legislators choose a nonprofit from their district to be honored throughout the year, including at an annual awards luncheon at the Capitol in May.

“We are grateful for the work of Power Speaks Louder and want to extend our congratulations for this well-deserved recognition,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits), the sponsor for this initiative. “Nonprofits provide critical services, advocate for our most vulnerable neighbors, and enrich the lives of all Californians. From the childcare program to the soccer team, from the art class to the health clinic, and from the community organizer to the animal shelter, nonprofits make our communities stronger.”

“Nonprofits are not just innovators and problem-solvers, but also a major economic force within the state,” said Green. According to “Causes Count,” a 2019 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the 4th largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs every year.