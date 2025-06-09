San Bernardino’s Historic California Theater Temporarily Closes for Major Improvements

The City of San Bernardino has announced that its historic California Theater temporarily closed on June 2 as the facility undergoes an $6.8 million renovation. The 1,700-seat theater, which is home to the San Bernardino Symphony, concerts, and national touring performances of Broadway productions, is expected to reopen in early October.

“The California Theatre is well known as a major landmark for visitors coming to Downtown San Bernardino.” said Deputy Director of Public Works, Azzam Jabsheh. “The upgrades being planned are a great investment for the City.”

The theater, which was built in 1928, is on the National Register of Historic Places and earlier this year was named “Best Performing Arts Venue” by Inland Empire Magazine.

The planned improvements will both enhance the theater-going experience for attendees and provide the necessary upgrades to the 97-year-old building.

Improvements will include upgrades to the theatrical sound system, lighting, curtain, and controls. The heating and air conditioning will also be replaced, as well as the installation of new carpeting, interior and exterior painting, additional ADA compliance, architectural finishes and repairs, refinishing the auditorium floor, and upgrades to the street front facade.

The full restoration of the theater’s Wurlitzer Style 216 pipe organ, completed earlier this year, was the first part of the project. Originally installed when the Theater first opened in 1928, it is one of only a few Wurlitzer organs remaining in the world. Through careful restoration and the use of vintage parts, the Herman Organ Company of Baldwin Park was able to bring the organ’s console back to its 1928 factory appearance, honoring its historical significance while staying true to preserving the original craftsmanship.

Work on the $6,830,686 project is being performed by Tilden Coil Constructors and is funded using City Measure S funds, Cultural Development funds, and a $2.5 million grant from the California Arts Council.