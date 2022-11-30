Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. supports the Inland community in a big way this holiday season, seeks toy donations for children and pets

San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. has delivered this holiday season by donating over 100 turkeys to families in need last month, but he is not done.

On December 6th, Baca is hosting a Fifth District Holiday Open House where he is collecting new unwrapped toys for children in the county’s fifth ward and pet toys/necessities for the San Bernardino County Animal Shelter.

“It would be an honor if you could join us for the Fifth District Holiday Open House. We’ll be collecting children’s toys and toys for our furry friends,” said Baca.

The Open House is being held between 4:30-7 PM at the San Bernardino County Government Center.

“Giving back to our Fifth District community is the least I can do. I am thankful for many things in my life and being fifth district’s county Supervisor is something I will forever be thankful for. There is no better way to show thanks than by giving back to those who need some extra help during the holiday season,” concluded Baca. To keep up with Baca’s initiatives and forthcoming events, visit https://www.sbcounty.gov/bosd5/