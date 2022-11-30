Free Inland Empire family-friendly holiday events and activities

With Christmas just a little over three weeks away and new years exactly a month away, now is the time to start planning holiday outings with family, friends, and loved ones.

If your goal is to entertain your children, or connect with the Inland community this holiday season, it can be accomplished with our hand-picked and vetted events that will entertain the entire family.

We understand that money is tight for people all over the world and across the Inland region this holiday season, and that’s why we chose to share with you five FREE holiday events in San Bernardino, Rialto, Colton, and cities in-between.

We ask that the community share this event info with families, neighbors, and loved ones alike. Every week in December IECN will keep you updated and in the know about forthcoming free holiday events and activities.

Here are our top six picks this holiday season:

Miracle on Court Street – San Bernardino

The Court Street Square in Downtown San Bernardino will be transformed into a Santa’s Village bustling with holiday activities for the entire family during the month of December, starting with a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, December 1 at 5:30 pm.

Through December 20, there will be visits from Santa, Comet’s Cafe’ featuring hot chocolate and other goodies, an arts and craft booth, letter writing to Santa, and even snow!

For the first time, there will be an ice skating rink so visitors can enjoy an activity traditionally enjoyed by people in snowy weather.

Other special events will include a Breakfast with Santa on December 3, and a Santa send off on December 17.

Most activities will take place Monday through Friday from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Saturdays from 12:00 noon until 8:00 pm, and Sundays from 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm.

The Court Street Square is located at 349 North E Street near the intersection of Court Street and E Street. For more information, contact the San Bernardino Parks and Recreation Department at (909) 384-5233.

Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus – San Bernardino

Enjoy a pancake breakfast with the guy in the red suit on December 3rd, 9-11 a.m.. Children will have a chance to write letters to Santa, create a holiday craft or play a game. Pre-registration is highly recommended.

The breakfast will be held at Rudy C Hernandez Community Center 222 N Lugo Ave, San Bernardino.

46th Annual Christmas Parade – Colton

The Colton Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Christmas Parade is being held on Saturday, December 3rd at 10 AM. The parade will make its way through the entire city.

For more information, contact the Colton Area Chamber of Commerce at (909)825-2222.

Colton’s Winter Wonderland

Saturday, December 3 2022

Event Starts at 10:30am-1:30pm

Fleming Park 525 N La Cadena Drive

Holiday Festival & Parade – Rialto

The event is being held Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 5:30pm -9:30pm.

FREE Admission! Tree Lighting, Posada, Entertainment, Vendor Lane, Activities & More!

$5.00 Wristband: Snow Hill Experience

This event will take place at the Rialto Civic Center, 150 S. Palm Ave.

Complimentary Photo with Santa – Redlands

Mountain Grove, Citrus Plaza, KFrog and Redlands Fire Department are once again teaming up to bring the 15th Annual Spark of Love Toy Drive to Redlands. Please bring a NEW unwrapped toy, NEW sports equipment or a CASH donation for Spark of Love and get a complimentary photo with Santa. All donations collected stay within our community.

Please register for the event: www.eventbrite.com/e/photos-with-santa-spark-of-love-toy-drive-2022-tickets-450925138227

Spark of Love is only possible due to the ongoing generosity of thousands of people in our communities across the region.

Together, we can keep the Spark of Love alive for the children in San Bernardino County this holiday season!

November 25, 26 & 27 from 11:00am – 2:00pm

December 3 & 4 from 11:00am – 1:00pm

December 10 & 11 from 11:00am – 1:00pm

December 17 & 18 from 11:00am – 1:00pm

December 19 (morning) from 6:00am – 10:00am