Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education lists CSUSB as Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics

Another win for San Bernardino and the region as a whole, California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) has just been included in Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education’s list of Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics.

The university was ranked 35th out of 100 colleges and universities from across the country. The ranking is based on hispanic enrollment (on and off campus), resources, modes of educational delivery, and innovation for the college’s first-generation students, who typically face the most adversity throughout their educational journey.

“I am incredibly proud of this recognition by Hispanic Outlook,” said CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales. “We work incredibly hard to support our students, the majority of whom are first-generation, that is, their parents do not have a college degree.”

He further noted that, as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, understanding the needs of this specific student population is critical to building their academic success. “They are not a monolithic group,” he said. “Understanding this fact assists in our efforts to address their needs.”

According to the University, in 2019 it awarded a total of 4,252 bachelor’s degrees with Hispanics receiving 2,530 or 60 percent, and that percentage continues to grow every year.

CSUSB’s Fall 2022 LatinX Graduation Ceremony is being held Saturday, December 3rd, at 10 AM in the Santos Manuel Student Union and the university’s overall graduation ceremony is set for Sunday, December 11th at the Toyota Arena in Ontario.