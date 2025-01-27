Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. Urges SoCal Edison to Address Prolonged Power Shutoffs in Vulnerable Communities

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. has issued the following open letter:

In recent weeks, San Bernardino County communities, particularly those within the Fifth District—including Bloomington, Colton, Rialto, Rosena Ranch, Muscoy, and San Bernardino—have faced extended power shutoffs lasting several days. These disruptions have resulted in considerable challenges for residents and businesses alike, many of whom already face significant socioeconomic hardships.

The residents of these communities are predominantly low-income families who cannot afford their power being shut off for prolonged periods. Such extended outages not only jeopardize the well-being and safety of these families but also create additional financial burdens, such as the loss of perishable goods, disruptions to work and education, and the inability to power medical devices or maintain basic household operations.

While we appreciate Southern California Edison’s efforts and assistance in addressing this matter, we respectfully urge the agency to adopt a more proactive approach to preventing and mitigating these disruptions in the future. This could include improving infrastructure resilience, enhancing communication and notification systems, and implementing targeted measures to minimize the duration and impact of power shutoffs.

We recognize the importance of balancing safety with service reliability, particularly during critical fire seasons, and we commend your dedication to ensuring public safety. However, it is crucial to prioritize the needs of vulnerable communities by ensuring that they are adequately supported and that power shutoffs are used as a last resort, not as a routine solution. Additionally, we encourage continuous and transparent communication with community members and the provision of available resources to help them navigate these challenges.

The families and businesses in these affected areas deserve dependable access to power and the confidence that their utility provider is taking every possible step to avoid prolonged outages.

Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. We look forward to your response and to seeing meaningful action taken to address these ongoing challenges.

Sincerely,

Joe Baca, Jr.

Fifth District Supervisor

San Bernardino County