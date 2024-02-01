Supervisor Baca’s Encounter in Bloomington: Point-In-Time Count Illuminates the Struggle and Hopes of Unhoused 35-Year-Old

In the early hours before dawn, the city of San Bernardino became a mosaic of compassion and commitment, as hundreds of volunteers, accompanied by city officials, embarked on the annual Point-in-Time Count (PITC), an initiative aiming not just to enumerate the homeless population, but to connect the most vulnerable with critical services and, perhaps most importantly, recognition of their humanity.

This year, the count included a groundbreaking component, PITC Plus (PITC+), designed to offer real-time assistance to those in dire need, including veterans, the elderly, and families. The initiative represents more than just a count; it’s a lifeline extended into the community, a bridge between despair and hope.

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., among the forefront of the volunteers, traversed the dimly lit streets of Bloomington and San Bernardino. In a field shadowed by the austere brick walls near the Bloomington Pilot Travel Center on Cedar Avenue, the count became more than numbers—it became a story, a narrative of overlooked lives. One such life belonged to a 35-year-old man, who, with a sense of resigned dignity, shared his two-year ordeal with homelessness. “The simplest things, like a chance to shower, is what I need,” he remarked, his voice a blend of fatigue and a faint, lingering hope.

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., connecting with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Hope Team before driving to Bloomington from the National Orange Show.

His aspirations, to create music and sing, stood in stark contrast to his reality, one mired in the struggle for basic identification documents, such as ID card and birth certificate, a struggle that keeps opportunities, even those as fundamental as employment, agonizingly out of reach.

The man’s possessions were meager, but his spirit revealed a defiant streak of humor and resilience. He joked about his confidence, enough to ride a pink Hello Kitty beach cruiser, a stark image against the backdrop of his makeshift dwelling in the field, home to about five other unhoused individuals.

Supervisor Baca, reflecting on the gravity of the day, emphasized the collective responsibility of the community. “It’s a big, challenging issue,” Baca acknowledged, underscoring the significant increase in unsheltered individuals from the previous year. “Today is going to be challenging… but it’s important and critical that we have a good count, not just for funding, but to shape policy and focus our efforts where they are needed the most.”

San Bernardino Councilmember Damon Alexander, his wife, and San Bernardino Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra front row at the kickoff as PIO Jeff Krauss is sharing a few words.

Mayor Helen Tran, echoing Baca’s sentiments, highlighted the Point-in-Time Count as more than a statistical exercise. “It’s about the human story behind the numbers,” Mayor Tran emphasized, urging volunteers to approach the count with compassion and empathy, recognizing the profound significance it holds for the city and its efforts to address homelessness comprehensively.

A PITC volunteer clapping as POI Jeff Krauss expressed his grattitude to all participants.

San Bernardino Public Information Officer Jeff Krauss reiterated the practical implications of the count. “The importance of the count is that it is used in funding formulas and grant applications,” Krauss stated, acknowledging the volunteers’ dedication in braving the pre-dawn cold and rain. “You are playing your part,” he added, a nod to the collective effort fueling the initiative.

As the city, under the watchful guidance of its leaders and the tireless work of volunteers, navigated the delicate balance between statistics and stories, the San Bernardino Police Department played a pivotal role. On-site to coordinate groups, the department’s command staff not only ensured safety but also disseminated vital information, embodying the count’s spirit of care and community.

According to a Point-in-Time Count and Survey conducted last year, homelessness in San Bernardino County increased by over 25 percent in 2023, and 71 percent of the homeless population were unsheltered.

In the heart of Bloomington, amid the stark reality of a field and the distinct image of a pink beach cruiser, the Point-in-Time Count transcended mere numbers, weaving a narrative rich with struggle and resilience. As Supervisor Baca moved on to count unhoused in Muscoy, and the city of San Bernardino came together in a unified effort, last year’s statistics loomed as a sobering backdrop.

The count, far more than a mere enumeration, emerged as a testament to the power of compassion, a force capable of rendering the invisible, visible, and the silent, heard. It stood as a poignant reminder of the community’s commitment to not just count, but to truly see and uplift every individual facing the harsh reality of homelessness.

Along the brick wall opposite of the Pilot Travel Center was another unhoused man, 47, whose shelter is covered by tumbleweeds to hide encampment from the passerbyers on Cedar Avenue.

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., listening to the story of a 35-year-old unhoused man in a Bloomington field.