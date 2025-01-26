Riverside Police Arrest Parolee for Sexual Assault and Home Invasion at University Village Towers

On Monday, January 20, 2025, just before 8:00 a.m., Riverside Police Officers were dispatched to the University Village Towers apartments in the 3500 block of Iowa Avenue regarding a reported sexual assault. Their preliminary investigation revealed an adult female victim heard the building fire alarm sounding then a knock on her door. Upon opening the door, a man entered the apartment, sexually assaulted her, and fled the scene after stealing some of her personal belongings. The victim fought back against her attacker before he fled.

A surveillance image of the suspect was obtained and shared with assisting officers, including those from the University of California, Riverside Police Department (UCRPD). Officers from UCRPD’s Police and Safety Department conducted a search of the area and located a transient matching the suspect’s description. The suspect was positively identified and found to be in possession of some of the victim’s stolen belongings.

Detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit responded to assist in this investigation.

The suspect, 31-year-old Julian Jesus Madrigal, a local transient currently on parole for home invasion robbery, was arrested and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center. He faces charges including home invasion robbery, assault with intent to commit a felony, sexual battery, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, dissuading/intimidating a victim, and violation of parole. Detectives obtained a bail enhancement, and Madrigal is now being held without bail.

This investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are available at this time. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Jessica Iniguez at (951) 353-7121 or JIniguez@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective C. Wilcox at (951) 353-7133 or CWilcox@RiversideCA.gov.