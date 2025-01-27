January 28, 2025

Pic N Save Returns to the Inland Empire, Opening New Stores in Former 99 Cents Only Locations

Photo by Manny Sandoval: On Jan. 27th 2025, the forthcoming San Bernardino Pic N Save still lies vacant at 975 S. E St.

Discount retailer Pic N Save is making its way back to the Inland Empire with plans to open new stores in San Bernardino, Fontana, and Palm Desert. The stores will occupy former 99 Cents Only Store locations, which closed in April 2024 as part of the chain’s bankruptcy and liquidation.

The San Bernardino location will open at 975 S. E St., sharing a parking lot with Nine Eight Five Coffee, a local business formerly known as Snacks San Bernardino. In Fontana, the store will open at 9255 Sierra Ave., while Palm Desert residents can look forward to shopping at 34460 Monterey Ave.

Pic N Save is currently hiring for positions across all three locations:

  • Full-Time Store Associate: Starting at $16.50 per hour
  • Key Holder: Starting at $17 per hour
  • Assistant Store Manager: Starting at $18 to $21 per hour
  • Store Manager: Starting annual salary between $70,000 and $84,000

Applications can be submitted online at Pic N Save Jobs.

While the retailer has yet to announce a grand opening date, a company spokesperson confirmed when reached on Jan. 26, 2025, “We are unable to provide a date just yet, but we will let you know when that time comes.”

The return of Pic N Save comes amid efforts to repurpose retail spaces left vacant by the closure of 99 Cents Only Stores. The chain, which operated 371 locations, cited a combination of factors for its downfall, including shifting consumer demand, inflation, and rising losses from theft and other operational challenges. 99 Cents Only Interim CEO Mike Simoncic stated at the time, “The retailer has struggled for years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer demand, inflation, and rising levels of product ‘shrink.’”

Pic N Save’s decision to expand into these former locations offers a new chapter for the Inland Empire’s retail landscape. Shoppers eager for affordable goods and new opportunities can expect updates as store opening plans progress.

