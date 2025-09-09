Supreme Court Ruling on ‘Roving’ Immigration Arrests Sparks Condemnation in Inland Empire

The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the way for immigration agents to resume ‘roving’ arrests in Southern California, a move that has sparked outrage from immigrant rights groups and Democratic leaders. The 6–3 ruling overturns a lower-court order that limited the types of stops agents could make, lifting restrictions that had barred officers from considering factors such as race, ethnicity, language, or place of employment when targeting undocumented immigrants

The Trump Administration filed an emergency appeal last week to overturn the decision made by Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong in July to issue a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) due to a “mountain of evidence” that sweeps were racially profiling people. The Ninth Circuit of Appeals Court later upheld her ruling.

But the Supreme Court’s conservative majority — through Justice Brett Kavanaugh — ruled Monday that agents may question people based on all observations and information available at the time of a stop.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli praised the decision, saying the previous court order was interfering with immigration enforcement.

“We argued the order was overly broad, aiming to hinder our ability to apprehend and remove illegal immigrants in Los Angeles,” he posted on X. “We are a nation of laws.

In contrast, Eva Bitran of the ACLU of Southern California called the ruling unconstitutional and warned that it could put immigrant communities at risk. She urged residents to know their rights and connect with local Rapid Response Networks to protect themselves.

“We are advising folks to be in touch with and know the Rapid Response Network in their area,” said Bitran, “to make sure that they are taking care of one another and that they know their rights if they encounter immigration enforcement in the streets.”

Immigrant rights groups argue their communities have already experienced the consequences of aggressive enforcement. Javier Hernandez, Executive Director of the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, said the ruling could worsen these incidents. He cited recent incidents in Ontario, San Bernardino, and Riverside, including hospital break-ins, attacks on family vehicles, and the detention of a mother with her U.S. citizen children

“This is not simply about immigration enforcement; it is a thinly veiled effort to instill fear in our neighborhoods,” Hernandez said. “The Supreme Court’s decision undermines constitutional protections and puts millions of people in Southern California at risk.”

Meanwhile, state leaders have voiced mixed reactions to the ruling. Democrats largely condemned the decision. Governor Gavin Newsom called it a “parade of racial terror in Los Angeles.”

Rep. Mark Takano (D–Riverside) wrote on social media, “The ‘party of free speech’ just made speaking Spanish a valid reason for ICE to detain you.”

Rep. Norma Torres (D–Pomona) also weighed in: “The MAGA Supreme Court just legalized racial profiling in Los Angeles. ICE can now target you for being Brown, speaking Spanish, or standing on the wrong corner. This isn’t law enforcement. It’s state-sanctioned harassment. We won’t stand for it.”

