Rialto Unified Surpasses 500 Volunteers as Parent Ambassador Program Transforms Family Engagement in Schools

The Rialto Unified School District’s Family and Community Engagement (FACE) team is reaching new heights with its new Parent Ambassador program, where more than 500 parents/guardians have already signed up to serve as volunteers for various RUSD schools.

FACE, which is implementing this program for the new school year, is working in partnership with the District’s Human Resources and Safety Services. The program provides parents and guardians with training and, through State and federal law, the clearance to serve as volunteers at schools across the RUSD.

The response from the community has been extremely positive. FACE’s orientation sessions have attracted as many as 100 to 120 families at a time. During each session, participants learn important rules and regulations, explore opportunities to support their children’s schools, and engage in thoughtful conversations with District administrators. With momentum building, Joseph Williams, RUSD Senior Director of Community Partnerships, who oversees FACE, said the District is ready to take family engagement to even greater heights.

“The goal was set at 500 volunteers at the beginning of the school year, but now we plan to surpass that goal by activating 1,000 family and community volunteers,” Williams replied. “Parents and guardians are ready to assist in their children’s education, because as we know, strong schools do grow from strong families.”

Williams is also a parent of two young elementary students in the District, which makes him more closely connected to the family and community engagement work.

The sessions have been well-received by parents who are eager to support the students and the schools they attend. Penny Vergara, a mom with two current students in the District and a recent graduate, attended an orientation session in August. She said that the Parent Ambassador program has helped her understand her role as a volunteer and inspired her to become more involved.

“Volunteering, for me, wasn’t something I was very interested in initially,” Vergara stated. “Now, with the Parent Ambassador program and the involvement of Rialto Unified, it has motivated me to get more involved. I will be on the lookout for new volunteer opportunities. From teachers to staff, everyone in the District is so kind and motivating. That has inspired me to go above and beyond. If they need me, I’m there.”

To meet the growing interest, Rialto USD has scheduled additional Parent Ambassador Orientation sessions throughout September, October, November, and December 2025. Community members only need to attend one session.



To register for one of the available sessions, visit: https://tinyurl.com/54v6zrm2