Tesla to Build Collision Service Center in the City of San Bernardino

Tesla Motors and ViaWest Group have announced that they will be building a state-of-the-art Collision Service Center in the City of San Bernardino. This marks the first Tesla Collision Service Center in the Inland Empire, with their nearest collision facilities currently in Aliso Viejo, San Juan Capistrano, and Santa Monica.

The 30,000 square foot collision center will be located at 424 West Orange Show Lane near E Street.

“Having Tesla in San Bernardino is a big win for the Inland Empire,” said Mayor Helen Tran. “There are more and more Tesla’s on the road every day, and not having to travel to L.A. or Orange Counties is very appealing for local and potential owners.”

The project was approved by the San Bernardino Planning Commission on February 13. However, Tesla’s involvement was only confirmed this week.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tesla in developing this state-of-the-art Collision Service Center in San Bernardino,” said Rodney Boden, ViaWest Group’s Vice President of Investment and Development, “This facility not only represents the growing presence of Tesla in the region, but highlights ViaWest’s ability to develop cutting-edge facilities. We are excited to play a role in this project, which will bring advanced vehicle repair technology and employment opportunities to the Inland Empire.”

The facility will be owned and operated by Tesla Motors with company trained staff performing full structural repair and light collision work to customer’s electric vehicles. Cosmetic repairs on parts including bumpers, trunks, side mirrors, wheels and glass will also be available.

The Center will not include a sales office or showroom.

When fully operational, the center is anticipated to employ up to 90 employees over two shifts. Currently there are two buildings on the site. The 30,000 square foot building, previously a furniture store, will be converted into the service center and customer area. The other exiting building will be demolished to accommodate additional parking.

Tesla and ViaWest envision the facility to open in 2025.