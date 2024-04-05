City of San Bernardino Names Rochelle Clayton as Deputy City Manager

The City of San Bernardino has announced the appointment of Rochelle Clayton as its new Deputy City Manager. Clayton, a San Bernardino native, has nearly 30 years of leadership roles with public agencies in the Inland Empire, most recently as the Assistant City Manager for the City of Menifee. Her first day will be April 15.

“This is a homecoming for me,” said Clayton. “I grew up here. We raised our kids here. Our girls graduated from Aquinas High School. I couldn’t be more excited to serve the residents of San Bernardino and be a part of the great things taking place.”

Having spent the past five years in Menifee, Clayton oversaw the Police, Fire, Community Services, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, and City Clerk departments. She served as the City’s lead negotiator with developers, businesses, school districts, and labor unions. Clayton also led the development and implementation of a five-year plan to successfully transition Menifee’s municipal police services under City control and no longer the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are very pleased that Rochelle will be joining our team,” said City Manager Charles Montoya. “She has extensive experience in municipal government, county government, and with special districts. And she knows the City of San Bernardino well.”

Prior to her time in Menifee, Clayton served as deputy city manager and Administrative Services Director for the City of Banning. She also worked as the Chief Financial Officer for the West Valley Water District in Rialto, the High Desert Water District in Yucca Valley, and the Finance Director for the City of La Habra Heights. Clayton also spent seventeen years with the County of San Bernardino Finance Department in various finance roles, rising to the level of Deputy Chief.

Clayton is a member of the International City Management Association, the California Society of Municipal Financial Officers, the Southern California Public Power Authority, and the Association of California Water Agencies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University, San Bernardino.

As Deputy City Manager, Clayton will oversee the Public Works, Community Development and Housing, and the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Departments.