The Inland Empire LGBTQ+ Center Opens in Downtown Riverside

TruEvolution officially opened its Inland Empire LGBTQ+ Center at their Project Legacy in Downtown Riverside. The new Center will connect Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer identifying individuals and organizations with resources, meeting space, and programming support.

The Center is made possible thanks to advocacy from Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes who secured $3 million in the state budget in support of the project and LGBTQ+ Legacy Fund. This initiative, powered by TruEvolution, underscores a strong commitment to fostering inclusivity, health, and wellness for all members of the community.

TruEvolution marked the occasion with more than 200 attendees including elected officials, LGBTQ+ organizational leaders, LGBTQ+ residents and allies. Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes, a long-time advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusivity, expressed her excitement and pride in the new center’s potential impact on the community.

Assemblymember Cervantes sharing her profound excitement over the Center with the 200+ person crowd.

“The Inland Empire LGBTQ+ Center is what we can accomplish when we meet the moment with bold ideas and when we dream big for the next generation,” said Assemblymember Cervantes. “I am proud to have secured $3.063 million in the 2023-24 state budget for this transformational center, and kickstart future investments directly to organizations that serve our LGBTQ+ community. Our collective work exemplifies the spirit of Pride in our fight for justice and equity!”

Gabriel Maldonado, CEO of TruEvolution and co-founder of the center, emphasized the importance of the center’s mission in the broader context of LGBTQ+ rights and health equity, “At TruEvolution, we have always championed the health and human rights of LGBTQ+ individuals,” Maldonado stated. “This Center is a significant step forward in our ongoing mission to ensure that every person has access to the care, support, and opportunities they deserve. It stands as a testament to our resilience and our resolve to build a more inclusive community in the Inland Empire.”

Co-founder Jesse Melgar, who is an advisory board member for Equality California, highlighted the collaborative effort that brought the center to life, “This Center represents a commitment to our future, ensuring that the progress we make today will continue to uplift and empower LGBTQ+ residents in our region for generations to come. It is an investment in our collective strength, resilience, and will serve as an important gathering space for members of the community.”

For more information, visit TruEvolution.org.