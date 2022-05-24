The Phoenix Suns have some retooling to do

The entirety of the basketball world watched in shock last week as the Suns put up up one of the worst performances by a 1 seed in a Game 7 in NBA history, as they lost to the heavy underdog coming into the series, the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns were not only up 3-2 in the series, they were also up 2-0. Yet again, Chris Paul has led a team that has choked a lead. The Suns have the necessary pieces to win a championship, but they have to make some slight tweaks.

Probably the biggest thing looming over the Suns this offseason is Deandre Ayton’s contract extension. Ayton wants the max, but it seems there’s some turmoil there and the Suns may not want to do that, as shown by the big man only playing 17 minutes in Game 7. Now, do I or the Phoenix front office think Ayton is a max player? Probably not. Chris Paul can make any big man good, and Ayton has failed to show he can create his own shot in the post. However, the Suns have to look at the market for a starting Center this summer. Pending a trade, it is dry, with a guy like Christian Wood being the best option. This leaves the Suns with two options: let Ayton walk, or complete a sign and trade. I assume it will be the latter, since Ayton is young and has some value in the market, but the Suns have to solve this issue immediately.

Ayton isn’t the only part of the Suns Big 3 that has an issue to address this offseason. Chris Paul does too. Paul has yet again had a team he leads blow a 2-0 lead. It’s really getting bad. This time, around game 6, Paul began to look gassed. He had no explosiveness or aggressiveness. The Mavericks noticed this, and began to send more doubles to Devin Booker so CP3 had to work with the ball, as well as making CP3 defend the pick and roll. The Suns must find a better way to rest Paul throughout the offseason and next season. They didn’t do it this year, as shown by him playing multiple games when they had already clinched a playoff spot and then the first seed. Load management is a key factor in today’s league, especially for veterans like Paul who have a lot of wear and tear on their body.

Now, lastly, role players. Javale McGee is one of the key free agents for the Suns. He solved their bench rebound issues and proved once again he is the dream role playing big. This should be a resign for Phoenix, unless the Ayton situation changes things. Cameron Johnson, the Suns sharpshooter, is also available for an extension this summer. The Suns did an excellent job extending Mikal Bridges, and we should expect the same to go down with Johnson. As for additions to the team, don’t expect much. Outside of Ayton, it’s most likely going to be “run it back” again next season in Phoenix. The Suns will most likely enter the luxury tax next season, so making new deals and acquiring new key pieces will get harder and harder, but the Suns FO is surely ready.

The Suns have a generational superstar and a generational Point Guard on their roster, with a DPOY level defender and shooters for days. With just a couple moves here and there, and getting Deandre Ayton out the locker room, the Suns can make it back to the finals as soon as next season, and we know that front office, led by James Jones, will always make the moves they feel they must do to win it all.