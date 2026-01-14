As Third Spaces Disappear, East Valley YMCA Opens Doors Wider With Waived Joining Fees Marking 175th Anniversary

In a time when fewer places exist to gather outside of home and work, leaders at YMCA of the East Valley say their branches in Redlands, Highland and San Bernardino are doubling down on what has long set the organization apart: a community “third space” where people of all ages can show up, find support and build routines that strengthen families.

The effort comes with a limited-time membership promotion tied to the YMCA’s 175th anniversary — a deal leaders say is meant to lower the barrier for anyone who has been curious but hesitant to walk through the doors.

“I feel one of the biggest things that is universal between all the branches right now is our 175th year anniversary, so we’re going huge,” said Lindsay Cobaugh, executive director of the Redlands YMCA. “So until the end of January, it’s zero joining fees. Plus it’s only $17.50 for your first month. And that doesn’t matter what level of membership you’re at. So whether you’re an adult, a senior, or a whole family, $17.50 is what you pay for the first month.”

At the Highland YMCA, Executive Director Marvin Hernandez described the branch as intentionally structured around belonging — a space where members can connect even if fitness is not their primary reason for walking in.

“We have something for everybody,” Hernandez said. “It’s not just a normal gymnasium where people come in, work out and leave.”

Hernandez pointed to a seating area near the entrance as part of that approach — a place designed to make conversations easy and help members feel seen. “It’s a matter of family,” he said. “Everybody that comes in here is considered family.”

He highlighted Highland’s aquatics schedule — including Power Plunge, water walking, open swim and lessons — and a partnership with the Highland Senior Center that brings participants to the YMCA for low-impact water aerobics Monday through Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The arrangement allows senior center participants to access the class through a contract partnership, Hernandez said, while others can participate through membership or a guest pass.

Highland Senior Center participants take part in a water aerobics class at the Highland YMCA, where low-impact pool workouts are part of a broader aquatics schedule that also includes Power Plunge, water walking, swimming lessons and open swim for members and families.



Highland’s most visible community gathering, Hernandez said, is the 43rd annual Highland Y Run, scheduled for Jan. 25 with an 8 a.m. start. The event includes 5K and 10K options, with a chip-timed option for participants who want an official time. Last year’s event drew nearly 450 participants, Hernandez said, and proceeds support the YMCA’s scholarship and financial assistance programs.

“All proceeds go back to our scholarship program and financial assistance program,” Hernandez said.

The route begins and ends at Arroyo Verde Elementary School in East Highlands, looping through neighborhood streets in what Hernandez described as a scenic, rain-or-shine run. Registration costs vary, he said, generally ranging from $20 to $36, with shirts available for those who register early.

Hernandez also said the Highland branch is launching a free workshop on January 15th at 6 PM focused on building healthier eating habits — an effort he framed as meeting local needs through practical, home-based guidance.

“It’s just creating balanced meals, practicing moderation, building small habits,” Hernandez said, describing the workshop as open to members and nonmembers.

From Highland, the East Valley YMCA’s reach extends to Redlands, where Cobaugh said the Y’s value is often clearest in traditions that have become part of the city’s identity — none bigger than its circus program, which is currently deep in preparations for performances planned for the first three weekends of May.

“One of the most unique things is our circus,” Cobaugh said, describing a show that runs about three hours and includes more than 300 performers and hundreds of volunteers. The program is powered largely by volunteers, Cobaugh said, with a circus director and a small number of paid staff supporting the production.

“The circus is all generational,” Cobaugh said. “There have been performers who are in their 80s. … But they started when they were young and then their kids were in it. Their kids’ kids were in it. And it’s just like a big family.”

Cobaugh said the circus traces back to the 1920s and has continued for decades as a community-driven effort. Acts range widely, from aerial performances and ground routines to clown acts, balloon art and diabolo.

Beyond the circus, Cobaugh highlighted Redlands’ historic building — a long-standing presence in the city — and a mix of programs that serve multiple age groups. She pointed to the indoor track as one of the facility’s signature features, noting it is original to the building and draws members who come specifically to walk or run.

“We also do kids programs up there, run clubs, those kinds of things,” she said, describing the track as a space where “it’s really all ages.”

Cobaugh also emphasized a Safety Around Water initiative that, she said, has been in place since 2017 and brings every second grader from all 16 elementary schools in Redlands Unified into a program focused on life-saving skills and confidence in the water.

“We teach them life saving skills,” Cobaugh said. “Because we know one of the leading causes of death in children is accidental drowning. And there’s so many bodies of water around here that we wanted to make sure to be a part of the solution.”

She described lessons designed to reduce panic and teach basic survival responses, such as floating on the back and moving toward the pool wall, while also noting parent-and-me swim lessons are available for children as young as six months.

Fitness programming at Redlands, Cobaugh said, is robust — more than 120 classes each week — including yoga, Pilates, boxing, Zumba and dance options, alongside offerings geared toward older adults, including Silver Sneakers and chair-based classes.

In San Bernardino, Executive Director Jennifer Lopez said the branch’s early-year focus includes programming meant to bring parents, caregivers and young children into an environment that feels supportive — not intimidating.

“We have our partnership with the Mom Walk of San Bernardino where we host parent and me days,” Lopez said. The event includes a parent-and-me water class held on the pool deck, which Lopez said is free for participants already involved with the Mom Walk group, along with a parent-and-me stretch yoga class and sensory activities designed to keep families moving through multiple stations.

“We run the class from six months up to three-years old,” Lopez said of the water offering. “So it’s really that intro intimate moment where you as a parent can have those first exposures to a body of water with your baby.”

Lopez described the Mom Walk group as a community-wide network that hosts walks across the Inland Empire — including stops in Rialto, Redlands, Highland and Fontana — and said the partnership is part of an effort to bring that energy “back to the heart of San Bernardino.”

“It’s a safe space for first time moms, moms in general, to feel open to share … experiences,” Lopez said. “It’s a huge camaraderie.”

She also stressed the programming is meant for any primary caretaker, including grandparents and fathers, not only mothers. For families planning to participate, Lopez recommended bringing water, snacks, towels, and — for those trying the pool activities — swim diapers, suits for baby and caregiver, and a warm change of clothes afterward.

Lopez said the San Bernardino branch is also preparing for its version of Healthy Kids Day — a community event centered on making healthy choices approachable for families and kids. While dates vary by branch to match local schedules, Lopez said the San Bernardino event is expected in March and may include partners like the fire department and demonstrations that help families build quick, realistic meals at home.

“Something tangible,” Lopez said, is teaching kids how to swap a common snack for a healthier option — “instead of picking a bag of chips, I could do carrots and ranch, celery and ranch.”

She added the San Bernardino branch has expanded Saturday hours and continues to grow youth and family programming, including swim, soccer, basketball, dance, gymnastics and karate. Karate, Lopez said, has been offered at the branch for more than a decade and is one of its largest programs, serving children starting at age 5 through adults.

“This is a really great way to not just learn discipline as a whole, but more like self discipline,” Lopez said, noting parents have reported seeing changes in routines at home.

Across the three branches, Cobaugh said one misconception the YMCA still faces is that it’s only for people who can afford it — or that it’s simply another gym.

“What they don’t understand is, we’re never going to turn anybody away due to an inability to pay,” Cobaugh said. “It’s not just about a fitness center, It’s bigger than that. We’re about building community, about building families.”

Leaders said the anniversary promotion — waived joining fees and a $17.50 first month through Jan. 31 for all membership types — is designed to give more residents a reason to try the Y, explore programs that fit their lives and rediscover a place where community still happens face to face.