Three Little Blue Bryds Emerges as a Hidden Gem and Fashion Oasis in Downtown San Bernardino

In downtown San Bernardino, where small businesses continue to shape the city’s uneven but visible revival, Three Little Blue Bryds has built more than a boutique, it’s truly an amenity for the couture loving fashionistas in the community.

The shop, co-founded by Tia Lynn Johnson and Erica Jorden, serves as a fashion destination, community gathering space and small-business training site — a role the owners say grew out of family inspiration, personal sacrifice and a deeply hands-on vision.

Johnson said the idea began with her longtime desire to reopen a boutique after previously owning one in Las Vegas. In April 2024, that opportunity resurfaced when she was offered a 1,700-square-foot downtown space after sharing her dream with a local property owner. When her original plan to open the business with her sister fell through, she called Jorden.

“I thought you’d never ask,” Jorden recalled telling her. Jorden said she had already been having “visions and dreams” that the two were supposed to open the store together.

The boutique’s name also came from a shared family thread. Johnson said her mother kept glass bluebirds in the home where she grew up, while Jorden’s mother also collected birds, giving the business a name rooted in memory, family and symbolism.

From the beginning, the work was intensely grassroots.

Johnson said the storefront started as “an empty shell” with no counters, dressing rooms or offices. The pair drew out the dressing rooms themselves, including one designed to better accommodate someone using a wheelchair, selected colors and wallpaper, sourced fixtures and relied on family members to help shape the space.

“The grassroots of it is that every dollar that we had, every single penny that we had, to the point of arguments at home, went into this place,” Johnson said. She said the business received one $5,000 Route 66 grant, which helped pay for its point-of-sale system, but most of the investment came directly from the owners.

Jorden described the opening in similarly personal terms.

“We put a lot of sweat and tears in this store, and everything we did was actually from the heart, and it felt good to open those doors for the first time,” she said.

Inside, the boutique carries a boho-inspired aesthetic that the owners said was shaped less by their homes than by what felt visually compelling and welcoming. Johnson said early reactions included comments that the store “didn’t belong in San Bernardino,” but the owners leaned into creating something distinctive for the city.

That same intentionality carries into the inventory. The owners said they source much of their merchandise from Los Angeles showrooms, prioritize quality and avoid overly commercial looks. They typically buy only four to six pieces of an item so customers are less likely to see everyone wearing the same outfit.

“We’ve never had a return,” Johnson said. “Quality for us is everything,” Jorden added.

The store’s clothing generally ranges from about $20 to $80, which the owners said reflects their emphasis on durability and repeat wear rather than disposable fashion.

“If you can still wear an item you purchased 10 years ago today, then you got your money’s worth,” Jorden said.

Tia Johnson, center, poses with two part-time employees at Three Little Blue Bryds in downtown San Bernardino, where the boutique helps provide retail job experience through Operation New Hope.

Still, the owners said the realities of small-business ownership remain difficult. Inventory and cash flow are constant challenges, especially because both women continue working outside the store.

“I would love to do more,” Jorden said. “But everything that we do for that store comes out of our pockets.” Johnson said the financial strain affects everything from inventory to staffing and the ability to keep the store open consistently. “We can’t hire you because we don’t have the cash flow,” she said.

Johnson said the boutique’s journey has also been shaped by profound personal loss. Her husband, Sam, passed away in February 2026, adding another layer of grief to an already demanding chapter as she works to keep the business moving forward despite financial strain and limited support.

Johnson also acknowledged that the harder stretches have taken an emotional toll. She said there have been recent moments when the thought of closing crossed her mind because of limited support, but she continues pushing forward and remains hopeful the business can keep growing. That resolve, she said, was reinforced during one particularly low moment when San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran visited the store and urged the owners not to give up.

Online sales have helped offset some of that pressure. Johnson said the boutique’s website became a major income stream during its first year, and even small online orders have carried real meaning.

After sending out one order, Johnson said, a customer emailed her to say, “Thank you, I could see that you put your heart into the packaging.”

Gift-style packaging is prepared for a customer order at Three Little Blue Bryds, reflecting the boutique’s attention to detail and personalized shopping experience in downtown San Bernardino.



But Three Little Blue Bryds has also grown into a community space. The owners said they have hosted ladies nights, paint events, chill-and-chat gatherings, a sound bath luncheon, private events and even a marriage proposal.

The boutique also works with Operation New Hope, which connects the store with young people ages 16 to 24 for job training. Johnson said some participants have gone on to jobs in the same field, while others have gained keyholder and management-level experience.

“I feel that we’re now a hub for that training, and especially in retail,” she said.

For Johnson, the strongest sign the boutique is making an impact is not always a sale.

“Sometimes we’re in here and we don’t have a sale, but if someone comes in just to sit on the couch and say hello, that’s a huge testament as to what our energy is like in here,” she said.

For Jorden, the reward is simple: seeing customers connect with the store.

“I love that people love what we created,” she said.