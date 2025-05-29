Three SBCUSD Leaders Honored by ACSA for Advancing Equity, Excellence, and Visionary Instruction

Three distinguished leaders from the San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) have been recognized by the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 12 for their exceptional leadership, commitment to excellence and dedication to advancing equity in education.

Honored on May 19 at the ACSA Region 12 Spring Awards Dinner at the DoubleTree in Ontario were:

Dr. Amy Coker, Director of Elementary Instruction, has been named the ACSA Region 12 Curriculum & Instruction Administrator of the Year. Dr. Coker’s dedication to elevating academic achievement and supporting innovative instructional practices across SBCUSD elementary schools has made a profound impact on student success.

Dr. Keishia Handy, Assistant Director of Elementary Instruction, has been honored with the ACSA Region 12 Dr. Margaret B. Hill Social Justice Award. This prestigious award recognizes Dr. Handy’s unwavering advocacy for educational equity, access and justice, continuing the powerful legacy of Dr. Hill, a former SBCUSD principal and Board of Education member.

Superintendent Mauricio Arellano has been selected as the ACSA Region 12 Superintendent of the Year. A San Bernardino native and lifelong champion of student brilliance, Superintendent Arellano was recently named ACSA State Superintendent of the Year, and he was the inaugural recipient of the Dr. Margaret B. Hill Social Justice Award, making his latest recognition a testament to his continued visionary leadership.

“These honors are a reflection of the extraordinary talent, passion and commitment of our leadership team,” said Board of Education President Mayra Ceballos. “We are proud to have leaders who embody SBCUSD’s core belief that all children are brilliant and deserve the highest quality education.”

SBCUSD Superintendent Mauricio Arellano accepts the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 12 Superintendent of the Year Award at the May 19 Spring Awards Dinner. Arellano was one of three SBCUSD administrators to be honored. (Photo by Corina Borsuk and provided courtesy of SBCUSD)