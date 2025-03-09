Three Strategies to Help Support Your Health as We “Spring” Forward

By Dr. Archana Dubey, Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare of California

With spring nearly here, people in California and across the country will contend with an annual tradition many would rather skip: The shift to daylight saving time.

The process of “springing forward” means losing an hour of sleep, which can disrupt our daily routines and may have various health implications, including an increased risk of heart attacks, mood disturbances and accidents such as car crashes.

Previous polling has found 62% of Americans would rather stop changing the clocks altogether, an approach used by just two states (Arizona and Hawaii). Without a clear path to making that happen nationally, it is important to identify ways to help ease the transition ahead of time while supporting your health in the days immediately after the change.

Here are three strategies to consider:

Modify and optimize your sleep routine. During the days before the time change (this year on March 9), aim to shift your bedtime 15 minutes earlier each night. Doing this may help minimize the potential of feeling tired after the change, reducing the impact of losing an hour of sleep all at once. Furthermore, taking steps to optimize your sleep routine may prove beneficial amid the shift to daylight savings time and year-round. Potential tactics can include adding a sleep mask (or blackout curtains) to minimize night-time exposure to light, which studies show may contribute chronic conditions such as diabetes and weight gain. Also, skip consuming caffeine and alcohol during the evening, and stop eating food about three hours before shuteye, as digesting food may disrupt sleep quality.

Get active earlier in the day. One benefit of the move to daylight saving time is the potential for additional sun exposure, which is a crucial source of vitamin D and helps regulate our wake/sleep cycles. However, while research shows sunlight exposure during the morning can help promote sleep, too much light exposure – including artificial sources such as TVs, smartphones and tablets – late in the day and evening may suppress melatonin and reduce sleepiness. On the Sunday after the time change, make it a point to get outside early in the day for at least 30 to 60 minutes, ideally for some exercise such as a walk, run or bike ride. Importantly, research shows people who consistently exercise report improved sleep quality and fewer sleep disorders such as insomnia.

Exercise caution while driving, especially adolescents. During the days after the time change, 55% of people report experiencing tiredness. That post-time-change grogginess may be why one study found the risk of fatal car crashes increased by 6%. For teenagers, another study found during the days after the time change that students were sleepier, had slower reaction times and were less focused. Given many young people have limited experience behind the wheel, parents may consider limiting how much their adolescents drive during the days immediately after the time change. With the twice-a-year time change a reality for now, considering these tips may ease the transition during the spring and fall and support your well-being all year.