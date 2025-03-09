Younger People are Being Diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer

By Kaunteya Reddy, M.D., Medical Director of Gastroenterology, Redlands Community Hospital

In recent years, we’ve noticed an alarming trend of people under the age of 50 developing colon cancer. In the United States, colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, everyone ages 45 and older should be screened for colon cancer. Abnormal growths in the colon, known as polyps, may develop into cancer if left unchecked. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, routine colonoscopy screening can prevent 60% of colon cancer deaths.

About 70% of people who get diagnosed with colon cancer have no family history of the disease. A family history of colon cancer, diets low in fiber, obesity, smoking, and lack of exercise may increase the risk of developing the disease. If you have a family history of colon cancer, your physician may recommend starting screenings earlier.

Symptoms of colon cancer may include a change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea or constipation, blood in the stool, or a feeling that the bowel does not empty completely. Abdominal pain, aches or cramps that don’t go away, or unexplained weight loss could also be signs that a colonoscopy is needed. When caught in its early stages, 90% of colon cancer cases more treatable.

What’s troubling is that colon cancer doesn’t always cause symptoms, especially in its early stages. This is why it’s important to understand your risk factors and know when you should begin regular colonoscopy screenings.

I often speak with my patients about lifestyle changes that can lower colon cancer risk factors. Diets that are rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts and lean proteins and regular exercise can improve a person’s health and reduce their risks of developing cancer. It’s also important to limit alcohol, excessive sugar, fatty and processed foods.

If you’re 45 or older or feel you may be at increased risk for colon cancer, talk to your doctor about your screening options. What better time than now to discuss getting screened for colorectal cancer? Through improved lifestyle and following screening guidelines, we can save thousands of lives each year.