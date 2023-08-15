Time for Change Foundation’s Legal Clinic is August 19th, Kim Carter Champions Economic Empowerment for People with Criminal Record

Time for Change Foundation (TFCF) is set to host a transformative Community Action Fair and Legal Clinic on Saturday, August 19th, from 9 AM to 12:30 PM at the Young Visionaries Resource Center.

This event, a collaboration with numerous esteemed community partners, promises to be a pivotal resource for Inland Empire residents, offering legal and family emergency services complemented by an atmosphere of music, food, games, and raffles.

Vanessa Perez, Executive Director of TFCF, emphasized the event’s significance, “We’re providing legal services for people with an adverse background and criminal history. Record sealing and rental payment assistance will be some of the main resources offered.” She further clarified, “Record sealing is when your record is completely clear. For example, if you get an expungement, sometimes convictions will still appear, but record sealing ensures that no convictions are retrieved from a background check when applying for a job.”

Kim Carter, TFCF founder, and ambassador, underscored the importance of such services, saying, “It’s vital because it offers people a chance at economic empowerment and expanded educational opportunities and employment. We all make mistakes, and once they are rectified, it’s essential to let individuals move forward.”

Speaking from personal experience, Carter added, “In 1994, I couldn’t get a job at places like Jack in the Box or McDonald’s because of my background. Today, some of those organizations that once denied me employment now contract with me because I’m in a leadership position and helping people back on their feet.”

BBOP Center Director of Operations Kima Russell, TFCF Executive Director Vanessa Perez, and TFCF Founder/Ambassador Kim Carter in March 2023, just days before the grand opening of the Black & Brown Opportunities for Profit Center (BBOP).

The Community Action Fair and Legal Clinic will feature on-site legal representatives to assist with record sealing, SB 731 petition-based expungement, family law, and other criminal defense services.

Additionally, resources for emergency services, such as rental and utility payment assistance, will be available. TFCF will also offer employment services for formerly incarcerated individuals and family reunification services for mothers facing incarceration or homelessness.

“We are thrilled to be hosting an event that will give members of our county direct access to resources that are often unaffordable and inaccessible,” Perez added. “Time for Change Foundation has a deep-rooted passion for uplifting and advancing our community, and we’re immensely grateful for the incredible partners supporting our mission.”

Admission to the event is FREE. Registered participants can avail of a personalized legal session. Contact Vanessa Perez at (909)886-2994 for registration and further details, or click here.

The event is being held at 604 W. 4th Street, San Bernardino.