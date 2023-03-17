Time For Change Foundation’s entrepreneurial BBOP Center brings Silicon Valley level tech and innovation to IE women

Time For Change Foundation is proud to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art Black and Brown Opportunities for Profit (BBOP) Center on March 15th, 2023.

This revolutionary center is the first of its kind, providing an economic hub for low-income, disenfranchised women to access the resources, support, and information they need to become successful entrepreneurs.

Founder Kim Carter, who was formerly incarcerated after falling victim to addiction, is the driving force behind this project, along with Time for Change Foundation Executive Director Vanessa Perez.

After cycling in and out of prison, Carter realized just how little the system does to rehabilitate and support those who are trying to get back on their feet, especially women. Now, she is using her experience to create a place where black and brown women can thrive and build generational wealth for their families.

The BBOP Center is located at 599 N. Arrowhead Ave. in San Bernardino, offers 14 offices, a cafeteria, shared workspaces, and a childcare center, and is open 16 hours a day to accommodate those with 9 to 5 jobs.

The state-of-the-art entrepreneur center is modeled after high-tech leading organizations in the Silicon Valley and boasts modern security technology, 14 offices, a cafeteria, shared workspaces, a childcare center, and will be open 16 hours a day.

This center also includes the BBOP Business Academy, a 12-week high-touch, a high-access program designed to give black and brown women access to the tools, strategies, and support required to build a strong foundation capable of taking innovative ideas to market.

“The curriculum for the BBOP Business Academy is designed to provide women with everything they need to build, grow, and scale their businesses. This includes access to mentors, coaches, support staff, and an attorney who can offer guidance on procurement and other important decision-making processes. One of the most crucial aspects of the program is access to capital, which has been a barrier for many entrepreneurs in underserved communities,” said Perez.

Carter explains, “By giving them access to capital that has been denied, limited, and hard to come by, we are creating an economy that works for them. We are making it tangible by connecting women to the resources they need to funnel, finance, and gather investment.”

The BBOP Business Academy is available to women nationwide, and enrollment is open to anyone who wants to take advantage of this opportunity. “You can register online and be connected to mentors, coaches, and support staff,” explains Perez. “While a majority of the program’s cohort will be living in Southern California, interested women across the country will be able to access online resources too.”

The BBOP Center and Business Academy have been made possible by the support of angel investors who share Carter’s vision of creating a place where underprivileged communities can flourish. “We’ve been able to find investors willing to take a chance that we can recreate Silicon Valley,” explains Carter. “It’s part of the inspiration and motivation for us. Why can’t we have that here?”

The BBOP Center is a game-changer for black and brown women in underserved communities. It provides them with the resources, support, and information they need to become successful entrepreneurs and build generational wealth. With the opening of this center, the Time For Change Foundation is changing lives and creating a brighter future for all.

For more information, visit timeforchangefoundation.org.