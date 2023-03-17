In today’s volatile economic climate, Wells Fargo says IE residents can do “this” to work towards financial confidence

In today’s uncertain economic climate, it’s more important than ever to have a solid financial plan.

Wells Fargo can help with a wide range of products and services to meet anyone’s banking needs, including checking and high-yield savings accounts, advice and guidance around credit, and more.

According to Natasha Mata, region bank director of the Inland Empire, “We focus our attention on what each customer’s individual needs are. Our economists predict a modest recession and in today’s environment, many customers are coming to us for advice.” This is why Wells Fargo is committed to tailoring conversations and providing personalized solutions to help its clients achieve savings goals.

With 107 branches across the Inland Empire, Wells Fargo is easily accessible and you do not need an appointment; if a banker is not available, managers are always on hand to assist.

But where should you start? “Write down your budget and understand where your money is going,” Mata advises. “Putting it on paper allows you to see in black and white where you are in your finances.” From there, you can prioritize your expenses and give every dollar a job.

Wells Fargo also offers online spending trackers and limit alerts on cards, so you can stay on top of finances and avoid overspending. Mata reminds us that “every dollar is important to think about when it comes to tracking goals.”

In celebration of America Saves Week, which was Feb. 27 – Mar. 3, Wells Fargo still encourages everyone to do a financial check-in and commit to saving successfully. Mata adds, “No matter where you are, it’s important to simply start and pay attention to your finances. You’ll get closer to your savings goals faster than you know.”

