The City of San Bernardino in partnership with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) have begun an $9.8 million project that will relieve congestion and improve traffic safety at the 210 Freeway and Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino.

Waterman Avenue is a key mobility corridor in San Bernardino, and it serves as an important access point to communities in the San Bernardino Mountains. Increased traffic volumes at the 210 Freeway exit have resulted in heavy congestion and backups for motorists.

The project will add a second left turn lane in each direction of Waterman Avenue and expand the eastbound on-ramp to the 210 freeway from one to two lanes.

“The 210 Freeway – Waterman Avenue Interchange Project represents progress and opportunity for San Bernardino,” said San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, who represents the City on the SBCTA Board. “By improving traffic efficiency, enhancing safety, and supporting economic development, this project is a vital step toward creating a more accessible and thriving city.”

During construction, Waterman Avenue will remain open at all times. However, there will be periodic lane closures to accommodate work on the improvements. Occasional closures will also be required on the eastbound on-ramp to the 210 Freeway, with planned detours routing drivers to Del Rosa Avenue.

The project, which started in mid-January, is expected to be completed in November 2025. $7.9 million from the voter approved Measure I and $1.9 from the City of San Bernardino are funding the $9.8 million project.

For more information, please visit https://www.gosbcta.com/project/sr-210-waterman-avenue/contact or contact SBCTA at 877-55-SBCTA or info@goSBCTA.com.

Photo Credit – City of San Bernardino

