Award-winning Bilingual Children’s Education Show, Learn with Me, Kicks Off Season Two with New Website

One year following its debut, the groundbreaking, free bilingual education children’s show, Learn with Me, is celebrating its second season with a new website and prestigious award! Developed by San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) in collaboration with KVCR and Footsteps2Brilliance, the one-of-a-kind transmedia project continues to blend television and digital learning in both English and Spanish.

Season two of Learn with Me is now airing on PBS Kids with brand new episodes every Friday at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Season one is also available to stream on YouTube TV, Hulu, or by visiting learnwithmetv.org.

“It’s been amazing to see how Learn with Me has grown into this outstanding and impactful project,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “It has really revolutionized the way students gain literacy skills. By providing them a way to watch, learn and play, it really has made learning fun!”

Just as in season one, talented teachers and educators from throughout San Bernardino County are the stars of the show. Blending live-action and animation, viewers are taken on interactive, fun and scholastic learning experiences with help from familiar friends, Eddie, Barbara and Barry the Bell. Audiences also get to enjoy double the fun with the first half of each episode in English, followed by the same material in Spanish!

In season two, young learners will embark on new adventures, exploring themes such as music, transportation, the alphabet, and responsibility. A highlight of the season includes an episode featuring Dr. Gwendolyn Dowdy-Rodgers, Vice President of the San Bernardino County Board of Education, where she introduces viewers to the world of shapes and buildings.

In addition to the TV episodes, children can continue their learning journey through the Footsteps2Brilliance platform. Following each episode, families can access free bilingual books, games, songs and interactive activities.

Learn with Me has also unveiled a refreshed website. Those visiting the learnwithmetv.orgpage will notice a new look, with the same fun! Visitors can watch the latest episodes, play accompanying games, meet the show’s cast, and sign up for a free Footsteps2Brilliance account.

In between seasons, Learn with Me has gained both local and national recognition. The one-of-a-kind programming earned the prestigious Public Media Award from the National Educational Telecommunications Association in the “Educational Resources for the Community” category. Additionally, the series was nominated for a regional Emmy Award for its “Water, Water Everywhere” episode, recognized in the “Informational/Instructional Program” category.