VFW Post 6476 celebrates USMC 247th birthday

On Thursday, November 10, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6476 took some time out of their busy schedules to celebrate the 247th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

The celebration was held at the Post, located at 1789 N 8th Street, and included a homemade spaghetti dinner, video clips featuring USMC traditions and accomplishments, a presentation on USMC history by

Dr. G, and the traditional cutting of the USMC Birthday Cake.

The Marine Corps was established on November 10, 1775, to augment naval forces in the Revolutionary War. At that time, the recruiting headquarters opened up at a tavern in Philadelphia, PA, which is considered to be the birthplace of the Marines. After success in many campaigns, the Corps was abolished at the close of the Revolutionary War in 1783 for financial reasons. On July 11, 1798, 15 years later, Congress ordered the re-establishment of the Corps, named it the United States Marine Corps and directed that it be available for service under the Secretary of the Navy.

The Corps celebrated its birthday, known as Marine Corps Day, on July 11 from 1799 until 1921 when the date was permanently changed to November 10 to commemorate the establishment of the Marine Corps to aid in the Revolutionary War. This day is still observed by the United States Marine Corps worldwide. Some celebrations have included exhibits, parades, drill team performances, and speeches. In Washington D.C. an official Birthday Ball (dance) is held which culminates in the cutting of the birthday cake. In Colton, Post 6476 celebrated its 247th Birthday with a homemade birthday dinner and the official cutting of the USMC Birthday Cake.

Approximately 45 people attended the November 10 event, including VFW members, families and friends. The homemade spaghetti dinner was organized and prepared by the VFW Auxiliary, and Commander Socorro Hernandez was the master of the ceremonies for the event.

During his presentation, Dr G spoke of some interesting facts including; the first recruiting location in Philadelphia took place in a bar – Tun Tavern, the Marine’s first battle took place in the Bahamas, the Marines first won fame for fighting pirates, and that the Marine Band is nicknamed “The President’s Own.”

Congratulations to Commander Socorro, his wife Nancy, and the VFW Auxiliary for organizing this long-established celebration, and to the members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6476 for continuing to recognize the significance of the United State Marine Corps as well as the other branches of the military. For more information about the VFW Post 6476 contact Commander Socorro @ 928-246-0108.

