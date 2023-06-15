Viva La Boba Expands to Redlands, Bridging Art, Food, and Sustainable Practices with San Bernardino

Viva La Boba, the famous bubble tea shop known for helping revitalize downtown San Bernardino, is set to open a second location at 501 Orange Street in downtown Redlands.

The new shop will commence construction in the Summer of 2023 after being vacant for a decade, promising to deliver the same unique atmosphere, amenities, and commitment to the community that has made its San Bernardino location a local favorite.

Owners David Friedman and Tansu Philip, both residents of Redlands, have played a significant role in bringing new energy and life to downtown San Bernardino since opening Viva La Boba in March 2019. They aim to bring their success and positive vibes to the Redlands community while maintaining their dedication to the original location.

“It’s a trauma response when people ask if we’re closing the San Bernardino location; because so many businesses up and leave or close down in this city. So we want to assure everyone that we’re not closing that location,” said Philip.

Both Friedman and Philip met the qualifications of Realicore Real Estate Group (who sold the property) by having a strong connection to the city; after three years of negotiations.

The purchase of the Redlands location was highly intentional as it’s in a walkable area, helping the business reduce its carbon footprint. In addition, plans in the forthcoming shop include solar panels and operating as a net-zero property, reflecting the owners’ commitment to sustainability. Their previous environmentally-conscious efforts in San Bernardino included using biodegradable straws made from sugar cane and hosting community cleanups.

In addition to serving its signature bubble tea creations, the Redlands location will offer food options such as empanadas, grab-and-go salads, sandwiches, cookies, and brownies. Regarding aesthetics, the design will differ from the Mexican-inspired elements seen in San Bernardino, pushing boundaries and offering a fresh vibe.

“We plan on bridging the two locations by collaborating and coordinating art events, open mics nights, etc. Both locations will be given equal love,” said Friedman.

Friedman and Philip hope the Redlands location will become a welcoming meeting place for all, from students to city council members and everyone in between. Like the San Bernardino location, it’ll be a hip spot for non-drinkers to grab boba, tea, coffee, etc., in the morning, afternoon, evening, and at night – maybe even until 2 AM. Philip and Friedman said they would continue encouraging patrons to stay and enjoy the space without pressure to keep purchasing from the menu.

With their expansion to Redlands, Viva La Boba‘s commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and unique offerings will delight new patrons and foster connections between the two cities. The opening of the new location is an exciting step forward in the continued growth and development of San Bernardino and Redlands.