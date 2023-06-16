Rialto’s Sprouts Farmers Market is Hiring 103 Employees, Hiring Event in July

Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, announced it will soon open its new store in Rialto, CA to expand local access to fresh and healthy foods.

The new store is located at 1524 S. Riverside Ave. in Rialto, CA will open on Friday, September 1 at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced soon.

The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 103 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area. Sprouts’ healthy approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store.

A virtual management hiring event will take place on Wednesday, July 12. Interested candidates should visit the Sprouts Career Portal at https://about.sprouts.com/careers/ and reference Store 450 to apply online. If contacted, additional information will be provided.

Two in-person team member hiring events will take place on Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Fontana located at 10543 Sierra Ave. in Fontana, CA. Candidates may apply online in advance at www.about.sprouts.com/careers/. Walk-in applicants are also welcomed to attend the event.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities. To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visitsprouts.com/careers .

Sprouts welcomes shoppers with a farmer’s market experience and open layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store. Innovative, seasonal and attribute-driven products such as organic, plant-based, keto, paleo and more offer a treasure hunt shopping experience amid Sprouts’ healthy assortment.

For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, visit sprouts.com/stores.