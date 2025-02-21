‘We Don’t Want You Here’: San Bernardino Councilman Served Recall Notice Over Allegiances to ‘Powerful Interest Groups’

Ward 1 Councilman Theodore Sanchez was publicly served with a notice of intent to recall during the Feb. 19th San Bernardino City Council meeting, as community members accused him of prioritizing “powerful interest groups with financial backing” over the needs of residents. The announcement, made before an audience of approximately 100 people and streamed online, marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to remove Sanchez from office.

The recall campaign, spearheaded by The People of San Bernardino, cited Sanchez’s failure to engage with constituents, support small businesses, and address key community concerns. However, Sanchez did not respond to the notice—nor did he accept the document in person. Instead, he was seen leaving the meeting a couple minutes early, prompting organizers to state the letter was already mailed to his home.

Community Leaders Condemn Sanchez’s Leadership

Arthur Anderson, director of The People of San Bernardino, delivered a scathing rebuke of Sanchez’s tenure, arguing that the councilman was disconnected from those he was elected to serve.

“For Ward 1 Councilmember Sanchez, voters in your ward did not participate in the election. So few people voted for you—who are you representing?” Anderson said. “You don’t represent the average voter in your ward, and I have the signatures to prove that. When I knock on a door for a councilmember, I expect pushback. But in your case, nine out of ten voters signed the petition without hesitation.”

Anderson outlined long-standing community grievances, saying Sanchez had ignored demands to establish a homeless committee, improve public infrastructure, and engage meaningfully with small businesses and residents.

“You only have support from the powerful interest groups with their financial backing,” Anderson said. “But no one else out of your circle wants you here.”

Business Owners Back the Recall Effort

David Friedman, co-owner of Realicore Real Estate and a member of The People of San Bernardino, emphasized the contributions of local business owners in revitalizing downtown San Bernardino, contrasting their efforts with Sanchez’s leadership.

“Realicore has fixed up enough dilapidated buildings downtown to rent out spaces to 30-plus new small businesses, nonprofits, and artists,” Friedman said, which was met with audience applause. “The $720,000 grant that we helped the city obtain to reimagine a dilapidated alley in downtown proves that we could be a good partner to the city and vice versa.”

Friedman acknowledged that while progress had been made, deeper structural issues remained.

“These days, San Bernardino is on a positive path. It’s much better today than when I first came up to speak on this dais eight years ago,” he said. “But this ailment to our downtown still exists. Our civic duty to ensure that the community comes first does not go away just because things got a little bit better.”

In his public comment, Friedman used the analogy of an ailment to describe Sanchez’ leadership, or lack thereof.

“If there’s one thing to know about me and The People of San Bernardino, it’s that we keep our word,” he said. “I have door-knocked every single house in Ward 1, and we will see that this ailment is remedied.”

Sanchez Remains Silent Amid Escalating Effort

Sanchez, often vocal during council meetings, remained notably quiet Wednesday. He did not address the recall notice, and when presented with the document by a resident identified as Georgia, he refused to accept it.

“Councilman Sanchez, at the will of the people of San Bernardino, I am here to serve you with recall papers,” she said. “If you have any honor and respect for your constituents, you will come and take this from me. You are being served.”

Sanchez stayed seated and did not respond.

A Longstanding Battle Over Representation

The recall movement began in September 2024, and at the time, Sanchez dismissed it as an effort by outsiders.

“This recall effort is being pushed by out-of-town business owners who aren’t getting their way,” Sanchez said then. “During my time in office, the City of San Bernardino has exited bankruptcy and achieved financial stability. Tens of millions of dollars have been invested in the city’s aging infrastructure, and more police officers patrol our streets than at any other time in the past twelve years.”

While acknowledging that his communication could be improved, he defended his record.

However, Friedman rejected Sanchez’s characterization of recall supporters as outsiders, providing a personal history rooted in the city.

“Us ‘out-of-town business owners’ have a long history in San Bernardino,” Friedman said. “My grandfather originally came here from Chicago to work for TRW at Norton Air Force Base. Both of my parents grew up and lived in San Bernardino. My entire family are CSUSB alums. My father has had an accounting business in Downtown San Bernardino for 30-plus years. I’ve lived in San Bernardino off and on for nine years myself. I met the love of my life in San Bernardino. We are more a part of San Bernardino than Theodore Sanchez will ever be.”

What Happens Next?

The People of San Bernardino are now moving from step 3 to 4 of the recall process. The effort follows a structured legal process before a special election can be scheduled:

Initial Signatures – Recall organizers collected over 100 valid voter signatures, surpassing the 60 required to initiate the process. City Clerk Review – The San Bernardino City Clerk has 10 days to verify and approve the petition. Official Recall Notice – If approved, Sanchez will be formally served and given one week to respond. Additional Signatures – Organizers must collect approximately 897 more signatures from registered Ward 1 voters to qualify the recall for the ballot. Verification Process – The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters will verify the signatures. Election Date Set – If the required number of signatures is verified, a recall election will be scheduled. Ballot Vote – Voters will decide whether Sanchez should be removed from office.