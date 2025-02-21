Highland Costco Gas Station Now Open, Offering Kirkland Fuel at $4.09 per Gallon

Costco’s highly anticipated gas station in Highland officially opened to the public on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, marking a major addition to the city’s expanding commercial district. The 30-plus-pump station, located at 27890 Greenspot Rd., offers Kirkland Signature gasoline at $4.09 per gallon for regular and $4.49 for premium as of Friday.

With its larger fueling area and parking lot, the Highland location is expected to alleviate congestion at the San Bernardino Costco, where long lines and heavy traffic have become the norm. However, some customers have noted that while the lot is more spacious, the entrance and exit points appear tighter than expected.

The gas station is part of the new Highland Costco development (which was publicly announced in September 2023), which spans 19.74 acres within the Greenspot Village & Marketplace. The retail warehouse is set to open on Saturday, March 8, 2025, bringing additional shopping options to the area. Costco is still hiring for the location, with applications available at Costco Careers.

The store’s debut comes as Costco remains in the national spotlight for its decision to uphold its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, a move that has sparked both praise and criticism in recent weeks.

As operations ramp up in Highland, the new station is poised to become a key fueling destination for residents and commuters, offering Costco’s competitive gas prices in a rapidly growing commercial hub—just weeks ahead of the store’s grand opening on March 8.