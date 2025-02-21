February 22, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Highland Costco Gas Station Now Open, Offering Kirkland Fuel at $4.09 per Gallon

1 min read
13 hours ago Manny Sandoval
A gas station pump

Drivers fuel up at the newly opened Costco gas station in Highland at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Costco’s highly anticipated gas station in Highland officially opened to the public on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, marking a major addition to the city’s expanding commercial district. The 30-plus-pump station, located at 27890 Greenspot Rd., offers Kirkland Signature gasoline at $4.09 per gallon for regular and $4.49 for premium as of Friday.

With its larger fueling area and parking lot, the Highland location is expected to alleviate congestion at the San Bernardino Costco, where long lines and heavy traffic have become the norm. However, some customers have noted that while the lot is more spacious, the entrance and exit points appear tighter than expected.

The gas station is part of the new Highland Costco development (which was publicly announced in September 2023), which spans 19.74 acres within the Greenspot Village & Marketplace. The retail warehouse is set to open on Saturday, March 8, 2025, bringing additional shopping options to the area. Costco is still hiring for the location, with applications available at Costco Careers.

The store’s debut comes as Costco remains in the national spotlight for its decision to uphold its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, a move that has sparked both praise and criticism in recent weeks.

As operations ramp up in Highland, the new station is poised to become a key fueling destination for residents and commuters, offering Costco’s competitive gas prices in a rapidly growing commercial hub—just weeks ahead of the store’s grand opening on March 8.

More Stories

2 min read

San Bernardino County’s Point-In-Time Count Mobilizes Hundreds to Support Unhoused; Homeless Population Grows by 1%

4 weeks ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

Aristrong Foundation holds Fourth Annual Car Show

2 years ago Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. González)
2 min read

Crafton Hills College Foundation receives $10,000 grant from Bank of America

4 years ago Education

You may have missed

4 min read

‘We Don’t Want You Here’: San Bernardino Councilman Served Recall Notice Over Allegiances to ‘Powerful Interest Groups’

11 hours ago Manny Sandoval
A gas station pump 1 min read

Highland Costco Gas Station Now Open, Offering Kirkland Fuel at $4.09 per Gallon

13 hours ago Manny Sandoval
4 min read

Lowell Milken Surprises Alta Loma Teacher with $25,000 Milken Educator Award for California

22 hours ago Community News
2 min read

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians $300,000 Grant to City of Loma Linda Provides Lifesaving Heart Monitors for Inland Empire First Responders.

22 hours ago Community News

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record