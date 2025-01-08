Wolverine Con International Celebrates ’90s Pop Culture at SBVC with Films, Rap Battles, and a 66-Hour Challenge

An infusion of ’90s nostalgia is set to transform San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) this spring as the Wolverine Con International Student Film Festival returns March 4–7, 2025. Featuring everything from a debate competition to a rap battle and a 66-hour film challenge, the annual festival is spotlighting an era known for iconic movies and groundbreaking independent cinema.

“This is my favorite time period because it was my coming-of-age decade, transitioning from high school to college,” said Lucas Cuny, SBVC’s Film, TV, and Media Department Chair. “The ’90s was a rediscovery. The ’80s had huge blockbusters with Stallone and Schwarzenegger, and before that, the late ’60s and ’70s were all about film auteurs like George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. But in the ’90s, emerging filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher, and Wes Anderson finally started making the movies they really wanted.”

Cuny notes the importance of the 1990s in launching the modern film festival circuit—epitomized by Sundance—and cites quintessential ’90s titles like “Pulp Fiction,” “Seven,” and “Swingers.” He also points to 1999 as a watershed year for cinema, boasting landmark films such as “American Beauty,” “Fight Club,” “Office Space,” and “The Matrix.”

Rap Battle, Debate, and More

In addition to screenings, Wolverine Con will host a debate competition and the festival’s first rap battle, both student-driven ideas. “They wanted something cool and engaging,” Cuny said, referencing SBVC’s student interns. “It’ll be an audience-voted event in the Music Lab Space in North Hall, and we invite participants to bring their best rhymes.”

66-Hour Film Competition

Open to the entire community—not just students—the 66-Hour Film Competition expands on the popular 48-hour film challenge format. Teams will register on FilmFreeway by February 20. At 7 p.m. on February 21, registered filmmakers will receive an assigned genre and a required Route 66 element to include in their short. They’ll have exactly 66 hours to complete their film.

“The top prize is $660,” Cuny said. “It’s a big deal because we’ll screen the winning entries on KVCR-TV, which reaches into L.A. County. And it’s just $66 to submit.”

Meet the Pros

A major festival highlight, Meet the Pros will bring together industry professionals—many of them SBVC alumni—who have found success in Hollywood and beyond:

• Gage Hensley – Motion capture technician for Disney, and part of an Emmy-winning team

• Noah Donnaley – Production expert for commercials in L.A.

• Dani Saldania – Cinematographer and SBVC Film program instructor

• Veronica Sheverilla – Set design specialist

• Marissa Gallardo – Production design mentor with credits on “Shameless” and “Euphoria”

Attendees can enjoy food and network with these professionals, an integral component of Wolverine Con’s collaborative spirit.

Opening Night and Film Submissions

The festival opens on March 4 with a red carpet reception at 5 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. screening of a new documentary on the Orange Show Speedway by filmmakers Nick Van Luven and Dani Saldana. Chef Stacy and the SBVC Culinary Department will provide free food.

Submissions for Wolverine Con remain open until January 31 for any high school or college student who has been enrolled within the last academic year. High school students pay $5 to submit (increasing to $10 during the late period), while college students pay $25. However, Cuny offers a fee waiver to high school students located in the 909 or 951 area codes who email him directly at lcuny@valleycollege.edu.

“We want to support local talent,” Cuny said. “This festival raises scholarship funds for the Institute of Media Arts (IMA), and we have around 20 students who benefit from it every year.”

Tickets and Awards

Eighteen awards will be presented on the festival’s final day, March 7, celebrating the best of student filmmaking. Ticketed events include the Meet the Pros Mixer, the Red Carpet Opening, and the Awards Dinner, all of which are open to the public. Tickets, submission details, and additional information can be found at filmfreeway.com/SBVC_FilmFest.

“Whether you love the ’90s for its unforgettable movies, you’re excited to see a rap battle, watch new films, or you want to compete for $660 in the 66-hour challenge, this year’s Wolverine Con truly has something for everyone,” Cuny said. “We’re bringing together artists from across the globe to celebrate the spirit of independent filmmaking and creative collaboration.”