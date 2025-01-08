Josie Gonzales Elected San Bernardino County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk, First Hispanic Woman in Role

San Bernardino County is pleased to announce the election of Josie Gonzales as the new Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk, effective January 6th, 2025. With her extensive background in public service and community leadership, Gonzales is poised to bring innovation, integrity, and dedication to her new role.

Gonzales brings a wealth of experience in local government, having worked in various capacities to support San Bernardino County residents. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to ensuring transparency, improving access to services, and supporting the needs of residents. Her leadership will be pivotal as the Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk’s office continues its important work in maintaining accurate property records and ensuring fair and equitable assessments for all residents.

“I am truly honored to serve as Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk for our community,” said Josie Gonzales. “I look forward to working with my dedicated team to continue enhancing the services we provide, improving transparency, and ensuring that all residents are treated with fairness and respect.”

As Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk, Gonzales will oversee the valuation of property, the maintenance of property records, and the facilitation of vital services such as document recording, birth, death, and marriage certificates, and more. Her vision for the office is focused on modernizing processes, making services more accessible to the public, and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.

Josie Gonzales takes office following a successful election in November 2024. She is committed to building on the office’s legacy of excellence and ensuring that all residents benefit from fair and equitable services.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Chris Wilhite for his professional leadership and service as Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk,” said incoming Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Josie Gonzales. “His dedication to the office and the community during this time of transition has been invaluable.”

Chris Wilhite was appointed by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors on December 6, 2022, to a special two-year term following the unexpected passing of Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Bob Dutton.

For more information about the Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk’s office, please visit arc.sbcounty.gov.